Morning wrap (26.03.2024)
Wall Street indices traded mostly lower yesterday - S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Dow Jones moved 0.41% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.27%. Small-cap Russell...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The first trading session of a new week was rather calm. However, we saw large moves on some markets Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P...
On the wave of huge gains seen on cryptocurrencies during today's session, nearly 23% upside is seen on MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) shares. Overall, this...
ANZ issued a recommendation for EURCHF currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (Market):...
Bitcoin experienced another wave of buying in the afternoon during the Wall Street cash trading session. The most famous cryptocurrency extended gains...
Fisker (FSR.US), US electric vehicle manufacturer, is plunging over 20% today. Company said that a large automaker with whom it was in talks over a potential...
The beginning of the new trading week starts with a significant surge on Bitcoin market. The most popular cryptocurrency is trading almost 4% higher on...
US new home sales data for February was released today at 2:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an increase from 661k units in January to 675k units...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US500 continues pull back from all-time highs AMD, Intel and Microsoft drops on China ban Wall Street indices...
Boeing (BA.US) Chairman and CEO Dave Calhoun plans to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, the company announced today before the opening of the session...
Most indices in Europe open lower DAX is trading 0.20% lower at the level of 18470 points The Euro is not recording significant changes in the...
Today, the minutes from the latest Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting were published. However, the minutes did not provide any additional interesting information...
Throughout the past week, we've observed moments of high volatility in the markets. In the foreign exchange market, the decisions made by the Central...
Last week, which was exceptionally busy, we learned about several important macroeconomic publications and central bank decisions. This week will be less...
Wall Street indices closed Friday with minimal changes. The SP500 lost only 0.14% to 5230 points, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.10% to 18340 points....
Despite a lower opening in the cash session, U.S. indexes are recovering losses throughout the day. US500 consolidates at highs around 5,300 points,...
Today, Nvidia (NVDA.US) sees a 3.30% increase to $945 per share, inching closer to the $1000 per share barrier. Investor optimism is fueled by new products...
Shares of companies related to the medical marijuana market are seeing euphoric gains today. Shares of Tilray (TLRY.US), Canopy Growth (CGC.US), Aurora...
Today, cocoa gains 5.40%, reaching new record levels. At the time of publication, the price for a ton of cocoa is nearly 9,000 USD, and the outlook for...
