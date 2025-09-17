US Open: Wall Street indexes open lower at the end of the week 📌
US500 and US100 slightly lose at the beginning of the session US Dollar (USD) one of the stronger currencies today US bond yields fall to 4.20% The...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin continues its decline, after ETFs saw a net outflow of nearly $2 billion over the past few days. Tuesday's rebound...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is losing more than 3% ahead of the U.S. market opening, after the EV maker decided to cut production in China to 5 days a week, down from...
Canadian retail sales report for January was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show decline in headline as well as core retail sales...
DE40 in the local highs zone Adidas will no longer be the main sponsor of the German national team after 77 years Unsuccessful start to Douglas...
Major central banks opened the door to rate cuts this week, this triggered an ‘everything rally’, and stocks are on course for their best week...
Chinese equities were top underperformers in the region during the final Asia-Pacific session of the week. HSCEI futures (CHN.cash) were dropping as much...
German Ifo Institute released a new set of sentiment indices for March at 9:00 am GMT today. Report was expected to show a small improvement in headline...
European indices open lower Speeches from ECB and Fed members German IFO data for March, Canadian retail sales for January Major European indices...
UK retail sales report for February was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Data was expected to show a drop in headline and core measures, on year-over-year...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading at record highs, but off the daily highs. S&P 500 gained 0.32%, Dow Jones moved 0.68% higher...
Wall Street extended post-FOMC jump into the second day, with S&P 500 gaining 0.4%, Dow Jones adding 0.7%, Nasdaq trading 0.3% higher and small-cap...
Bitcoin, world's most famous cryptocurrency, drops almost 3% today, breaking below the $66,000 mark. The move looks to be a driven by profit taking...
USDCHF is making a big move today as US dollar is the best performing major currency, while Swiss franc is the top underperformer. The pair is up 1.4%...
SILVER rallied on Wednesday evening following FOMC decision. Dovish reaction of the markets was somewhat puzzling given that new FOMC forecasts were rather...
Paramount Global (PARA.US) is dropping 5% today and is one of the worst performing stocks in Russell 1000, the index of 1000 largest public US companies....
News of a U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) investigation targeting Apple (AAPL.US) caused the giant's stock to lose nearly 3% today and is one of the...
Intel (INTC.US) was awarded massive financing under US Chips and Science Act. Company will receive almost $20 billion in grants and loans to expand semiconductor...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to...
