BREAKING: USD ticks higher after mixed PMIs
Flash PMI indices for March from the United States were released today at 1:45 pm GMT. Report was expected to show small deterioration in manufacturing...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Flash PMI indices for March from the United States were released today at 1:45 pm GMT. Report was expected to show small deterioration in manufacturing...
Wall Street reaches new record highs after FOMC decision US100 breaks above the upper limit of triangle pattern Earnings reports from Micron Technology,...
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for March: actual 3.2; forecast -2.6; previous 5.2; Prices: actual...
European indexes are experiencing a mixed session Sentiment is supported by a strong finish in yesterday’s U.S. session The Euro is having...
Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm GMT. Bank was expected to keep rates unchanged at 5.25% for the fifth meeting...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 11:00 am GMT. Economists were expecting rates to stay...
08:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for March: HCOB France Services PMI: actual 47.8; forecast 48.8; previous 48.4; HCOB France...
Today, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained over 2.00%, confirming a breakthrough of the record level of 40,000 points. The index has recorded its 7th consecutive...
The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.50%, surprising the market, which had anticipated that SNB would...
The Bank of England will make a decision on interest rates The Central Bank of Turkey will also publish its decision Preliminary PMI data for the...
Wall Street indexes closed at record levels following the Fed's decision and Chairman Jerome Powell's conference. The S&P 500 gained...
Wall Street indices climbed to fresh record highs after FOMC decision and Powell's presser. S&P 500 trades 0.8% higher, Dow Jones gains 0.9%,...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Policy statement contained no major changes compared to January's...
FOMC left interest rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations, and issued a economic projections that can be described as hawkish....
FOMC announce monetary policy decision today at 6:00 pm GMT. Fed funds rate was left unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations....
Bank of England is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:00 pm GMT. Market expects interest rates to be left unchanged,...
GOLD, as well as other precious metals, has been trading higher earlier today, in spite of US dollar strengthening. However, gains started to be erased...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 2:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a drop in headline...
Wall Street indices open little changed ahead of Fed decision US100 trades near 18,360 pts resistance zone Intel gains after being award big grants...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม