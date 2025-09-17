Chart of the day - GBPUSD (20.03.2024)
Today's inflation data from the UK turned out to be slightly softer than expected and confirmed the broader downward trend. As a result, the market...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Shares of US-based data center REIT, Equinix (EQIX.US) loses as much as 6% after a report from the short-seller activist fund, Hindenburg Research, which...
DE40 in the zone of local highs Kering spoils sentiment in Europe nvestors await FOMC decision (06:00 pm GMT) General market situation: Wednesday's...
Traders are awaiting a policy decision announcement from the Federal Reserve, scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT today. Markets are expecting rates to be left unchanged...
Mixed opening of session in Europe: DAX and EU50 lose, FTSE gains Luxury sector under pressure, Kering (KER.FR) listings halted after Gucci sales...
Yesterday, after the close of the European session, Kering (KER.FR), one of the largest representatives of the European fashion market, provided its preliminary...
UK CPI YoY: 3.4% vs 3.5% exp. and 4% previously Core CPI YoY: 4.5% vs 4.6% exp. and 5.1% previously (-0.6% MoM vs -0.9% MoM previously) UK PPI...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session in a good mood, with Nvidia managing to resist profit taking and managing to gain more than 1%, returning...
The Bank of Japan has decided to raise interest rates for the first time in 17 years. This move comes after a strong increase in wages following negotiations...
The US500 is struggling today for the highest close ever. On March 14, the contract opened higher than the current price, but this was due to a rollover....
Today we had the publication of CPI inflation from Canada, which fell far below expectations. How did today's data turn out? CPI inflation fell...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) shares are gaining more than 10% in today's session following reports that the store chain is trying to go public and become a private...
Wall Street drops in early Tuesday session Technology companies spoil investor sentiment Bitcoin sell-off wears Coinbase and Microstrategy stocks...
Oil Oil clearly gains in response to the extension of voluntary cuts by the OPEC+ group for the second quarter of this year On the other hand,...
Canadian CPI NSA (M/M) Feb: 0.3% (est 0.6%; prev 0.0%) - CPI (Y/Y) Feb: 2.8% (est 3.1%; prev 2.9%) - CPI Core Median (Y/Y) Feb: 3.1% (est 3.3%; prev...
US housing market data for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a small increase in building permits compared to January...
Markets in Italy and Spain lead gains, Polish WIG20 drops sharply Fraport presents its results and publishes forecasts for the new year General...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant declines, with bitcoin's discount from its historical highs reaching nearly 15%. The altcoins...
