NATGAS erases yesterday's gains
Yesterday's jump on US natural gas prices (NATGAS) turned out to be short-lived. NATGAS is plunging over 5% today, erasing all of yesterday's gains...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The next week on the markets is all about central banks. Traders will be offered rate decision from Fed, Bank of Japan, Bank of England and Reserve Bank...
Groupon (GRPN.US) is one of the worst performing US stock today, dropping almost 30%. Slump comes in response to release of Q4 2023 earnings report. The...
Danske Research issued a recommendation for CHFJPY currency pair. Danske recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Geron (GERN.US), US biotechnology company, is surging almost 100% today! Share price surge comes in response to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory...
IFR issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 1.2773 Target:...
Copper rose above $9,000 per ton for the first time since April 2023. Investors are pricing in the risk of mining and production shutdowns at China's...
Flash report from University of Michigan for March was released today at 2:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show headline Consumer Sentiment index staying...
Wall Street indices open lower US500 drops below 50-hour moving average Cardlytics surges 60% after Q4 earnings Wall Street indices launched...
US industrial production report for February was released today at 1:15 pm GMT. Report was expected to show no growth in industrial production compared...
Regional New York Fed index came in -20 vs -7 exp.and -2.40 previously signalling unexpected cooling off in economy US export prices rose MoM by...
The EURUSD pair saw a massive sell-off yesterday, fueled by the strengthening of the dollar and a rise in 10-year US bond yields. It was caused by another...
The market is focused on the situation of the Bank of Japan, which once again faced a possible policy change Contracts for European indices open slightly...
The Japanese yen is strengthening, and the USDJPY pair has chugged again after the Kyodo news agency reported a negotiated 5% wage hike by Japanese unions....
After yesterday's mixed session on Wall Street, sentiment in the Asian session was mostly weak. China's Hang Seng and Korea's KOSPI lost...
Wall Street indexes are trading lower today, though the declines are not significant. The S&P 500 is down 0.30% to 5150 points, while the Nasdaq100...
The EURUSD currency pair loses nearly 0.6% today, after PPI inflation and jobless claims data supported the U.S. dollar. ECB member Luis de Guindos indicated...
Under Armour (UA.US) shares are down over 11.50% today following yesterday's announcement by the company that Kevin Plank, the founder, will return...
Today's session for American tech companies is showing mixed sentiments. The Nasdaq100 spot index is down by nearly 0.4% today, driven mainly by the...
