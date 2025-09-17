Bitcoin loses 3%; are cryptocurrencies under pressure from rising yields?
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is losing about 3% today and has fallen below $71,000. The broader crypto market's declines coincide with today's...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025
เพิ่มเติม
U.S. markets open slightly in the red Dollar relatively strong at the beginning of the session Yields on 10-year U.S. bonds gain to 4.27% The...
Natural gas storage, according to the EIA report, fell by 9 million cubic feet (bcf) compared to the expected decrease of 2 bcf and a decline of 40 bcf...
In the fourth year of a market deficit, the cocoa crisis seems to be deepening, with futures gaining today 5% today, reaching new historic highs. African...
DE40 drops ahead of Wall Street open Rheinmetall optimistic about outlook for new year Overall market situation: Thursday's trading session...
Oracle jumps almost 12% after fiscal-Q3 earnings The biggest single-day jump since December 2021 Results show big increase in demand Company expects...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares are trading down more than 1% ahead of the U.S. market open after executives at UXL, which is backed by Intel (INTC.US), Alphabet...
US PPI inflation report for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. The report was of second-importance, as the more important CPI data was already...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for February: Retail Sales: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.8% MoM; previous -1.1%...
Bloomberg reports that Hungarian cabinet decided to send back a contested change in central bank's law for further consultations as policymakers seek...
A lot of markets' attention is on Japan recently, as there are more and more signs suggesting that Bank of Japan will exit negative interest rates...
EUR took a hit this morning following comments from Yannis Stournaras, Governor of Bank of Greece and member of ECB Governor Council. Stournaras made a...
European indice set to open little changed Retail sales and PPI data from the United States Speeches from ECB members European index futures...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Dow Jones gained 0.10%, Nasdaq declined 0.54% and small-cap...
- Wage negotiations in Japan are underway. Speculation is rife that major corporations are set to raise wages by up to 5%, which would be one of the biggest...
Wage negotiations are underway this week. It is already clear that major corporations are to make pay raises of at least 5%, with one of the largest hikes...
Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) shares are losing 8.5% during the Wednesday's trading session following the release of its annual sales guidance, which was below...
Nvidia is the clear leader in the hardware vendor segment in the development of artificial intelligence and cloud. GPU card market share exceeds 80% The...
HSBC has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
