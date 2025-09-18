Morning Wrap (13.03.2024)
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly doing well. The Korean KOSPI gains 0.50%, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.10% higher, and...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
US CPI inflation came in higher than expectations at 3.2% y/y and core inflation at 3.8% y/y. Core inflation is up 0.4% m/m, for the second month in...
Bitcoin's fall near $70,000 has caused a pullback among most altcoins, but so far the level is defended, and Microstrategy (MSTR.US) shares are resisting...
Shares of Chicago-based agriculture and nutrition giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are gaining nearly 5% today, as the company announced that it has...
Oracle has announced its fiscal third-quarter results for 2024, which exceeded analysts' expectations. The company is among the beneficiaries of the...
US100 gains more than 0.5%; higher-than-forecast inflation didn't spoil sentiment on indexes Large-cap contracts and AI demand drive Oracle (ORCL.US)...
Oil is now at higher levels than just a few hours ago, even despite Putin's recent statements to Interfax news agency. Putin indicated that he supports...
The CPI report surprised with slightly higher readings than expected. Core inflation rose for the second consecutive month by 0.4% m/m against expectations...
ANZ Research has issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. ANZ Research recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Oil There has been an export ban on all fuel exports from Russia since March 1, 2024. The ban is set to last for 6 months and aims to stabilize prices...
US CPI inflation data for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a slowdown in core price growth as well as headline...
European indices trade higher DE40 tests short-term resistance in the 17,820 pts area Wacker Chemie gains after Q1 forecasts European stock...
USD is trading higher against EUR, GBP and JPY today as investors await release of a key piece of US data. US CPI inflation report for February is scheduled...
Today's Asia-Pacific session has been upbeat, with the majority of indices from the region trading higher. The biggest gains could be spotted on Chinese...
European indices opened higher today US CPI report for February in the spotlight GBP drops after weak UK jobs data for January European...
UK labor market report for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show an employment gain, although smaller than in December,...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.11%, Nasdaq moved 0.41% lower and small-cap Russell 2000 declined...
Wall Street indices have recovered from earlier declines and are trading little changed on the day. S&P 500 trades flat, Dow Jones gains 0.1%, Nasdaq...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
