CHFJPY - recommendation from MUFG (11.03.2024)
MUFG issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...

07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...

เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...

GBPJPY is one of the major pairs that experiences the biggest downward move today. Pair drops around 0.4% to 188.25 area - the lowest level in a month....
Moderna (MRNA.US) is the best performing company in S&P 500 index today, gaining around 9% at press time. Gains were triggered by the announcement...
Meta Platforms (META.US) drops 5% today and is one of the worst performing S&P 500 companies. This is the biggest single-day drop for the company since...
The beginning of a new trading week on the global financial markets have been calm so far. Some bigger moves could be spotted on equities from Asia-Pacific...
European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Peter Kazimir emphasized the need for caution before implementing a rate cut, suggesting that the...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 trades near 18,000 pts Boeing drops after downbeat weekend reports Wall Street indices launched the first...
According to the latest information, MicroStrategy (MSTR.US), founded by Michael Saylor, has invested an additional approximately $821.7 million in purchasing...
Falling session at the beginning of the week Lufthansa warns of cabin crew strikes Dividends boost LEG Immobilien shares Overall market situation: This...
The euro continues to appreciate against the US dollar, having reached relative lows on the 14th of February 2024. However, as can be seen in the chart...
Ethereum gains 3.20% and breaks above the $4,000 level two days before the Dencun update. Although in recent days the returns on Ethereum have exceeded...
There are no major macroeconomic releases ahead of us today that could affect global market volatility. However, this week investors will get to know some...
Asia-Pacific indices are recording a mixed session at the start of the week. Japan's Nikkei loses as much as 2.20%, Australia's S&P/ASX...
Wall Street ends the week with minor declines. At the time of publication, the US500 is losing 0.40% to 45140 points, while the US100 is trading...
NFP with a big revision Today's NFP report showed another strong gain in US employment. Full-time job growth reached 275,000, following a very strong...
Bitcoin is reaching the US$70,000 level, although some have speculated that this level will not be reached until the end of March. Bitcoin's price...
Wall Street indices open higher US100 fully recovers from Tuesday's sell-off Earnings reports from Broadcom, Costco Wholesale, Marvell Technology...
Canadian jobs data for February was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an over-20k increase in total employment, as well as an...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for February: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 275K; forecast 198K; previous 229K; Private...
