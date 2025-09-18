DE40: HelloFresh shares tumble heavily amid lower annual forecasts 📉
German DAX slips ahead of NFP reading HelloFresh shares lose 42% after reporting lower-than-expected annual forecasts Overall market situation: This...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Release of the official US jobs report for February - NFP report - is a key macro event of the day. Data will be released at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected...
The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum is trading up nearly 2.5% today and continues the dynamic upward movement initiated in late January. Bitcoin...
Indexes in Europe open higher Weaker German industrial data, market awaits Eurozone GDP revision Attention focuses on US non-farm employment Today's...
Germany industrial production seasonally adjusted (for January) came in -5.5% YoY vs -4.8% exp. and -3.13% previously (MoM 1% vs 0.6% exp. and -2% previously) German...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended with gains in the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices, which gained 1.56% and 1.01%, respectively....
Thursday's session was favorable for Wall Street investors. U.S. indices gained over 1.00% and are approaching historical highs again. The...
On Thursday, semiconductor stocks generally are recording decent gains, as the sector awaits earnings reports from major players including Broadcom (AVGO.US)....
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, following his recent address to the House Financial Services...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -40B (Forecast -37B, Previous -96B) The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas in...
Wall Street opens higher near record levels The US Dollar (USD) depreciates Yields on U.S. bonds remains unchanged On Thursday, U.S. indices...
ECB Deposit Rate Actual 4% (Forecast 4%, Previous 4.00%) ECB Interest Rate Actual 4.5% (Forecast 4.5%, Previous 4.50%) The Governing Council...
Super Micro Computer surges on S&P 500 inclusion Stock rallies to a fresh record high Shares gained over 1200% since start of 2023 AI-demand...
Hugo Boss shares under pressure after presenting new forecasts Bernstein analysts downgrade rating on Bayer shares Overall market situation: European...
US Challenger report on job cut announcements for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report showed job cuts at 84,638 thousand for the previous...
Japanese yen is in the spotlight this morning, with USDJPY dropping to the 148.00 area - the lowest level in a month. There is a number of factors in play...
EURJPY is plunging 0.9% today, amid a spike in Japanese yen and a pullback in euro. Japanese yen received support from wage data. Growth in Japanese...
European indices open lower ECB expected to hold rates unchanged Second day of Powell's testimony in Congress European indices launched...
