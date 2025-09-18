BREAKING: German factory orders plunge in January
German factory orders data for January was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deep 6% month-over-month plunge in orders...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...

07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...

เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...

Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher but off the session highs. S&P 500 gained 0.51%, Dow Jones moved 0.20% higher and Nasdaq...
Wall Street indices trade higher today, erasing part of yesterday's sell-off. S&P 500 gains 0.5%, Dow Jones trades 0.2% higher, Nasdaq jumps...
Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) plunge over 40% today. Stock has been trading lower since the start of today's trading but declines...
US-listed shares of JD.com (JD.US), Chinese e-commerce company, are rallying around-15% today. Company reported Q4 2023 earnings today ahead of the Wall...
The first day of Fed Chair Powell's semiannual testimonies in Congress turned out to be a non-event. Text of the testimony, which was released at 1:30...
US Department of Energy issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a build in headline crude...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTs Job Openings for January: actual 8.863M; forecast 8.800M; previous 8.889M; JOLTS data...
Bank of Canada maintained interest rates at 5% level, in line with expectations. USDCAD loses after BoC decision.
Wall Street indices open higher US100 climbs back above 18,000 pts mark Earnings reports from CrowdStrike, FootLocker, ChargePoint and Nordstrom Powell...
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) of The United Kingdom, gives independent analysis of the UK's finances, as an executive non-departmental...
Text of Fed Chair Powell's semiannual testimony was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Below are key takeaways from the speech: Ongoing progress...
US ADP report (February): 140 k vs 150 k exp. and 107 k previously The private sector US jobs report showed goods-producing jobs up 30,000,...
Today's eurozone retail sales reading YoY showed a decline of -1% vs. -1.3% expected and -0.8% previously On MoM basics, retail sales rose 0.1%...
The world's largest container ship operator, Denmark's Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) faces a number of logistical challenges, which led the company to recently...
European indices are trading higher The DAX is up about 0.20%, returning above 17,700 points EURUSD is up 0.17% to the level of 1.087 Today's...
Chinese stock indices, including HK.cash and CHN.cash are gaining more than 2% during today's session following further dovish comments from the Chinese...
Cocoa futures have been in a dynamic uptrend for several months, but at levels near $6500 per ton, strong sellers activity has once again emerged recently....
The recent days have been very volatile in the cryptocurrency market. Yesterday, Bitcoin broke its historic all-time high (ATH), momentarily surpassing...
