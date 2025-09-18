American Airlines stock drops after announcing massive aircraft order
American Airlines (AAL.US) announced today that it has ordered 260 new aircraft from Boeing (BA.US), Airbus (AIR.DE) and Embraer (ERJ.US). The order includes...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
NATGAS extends a massive intraday gain and is now trading over 8% higher on the day! From a technical point of view, the commodity is approaching a key...
The euro is starting the week on a path to recovery against the US dollar. This recovery has been consistent since the price reached the 1.072 zone in...
Rally on the cryptocurrency market resumed after a brief pause. Bitcoin gains over 5% and climbs above $66,000 mark for the first time since mid-November...
Gold is trading higher today, along with other precious metals. Precious metals extend upward impulse launched on Friday in response to release of weaker-than-expected...
Wall Street indices open a touch lower US2000 tests highs from late-January 2023 Super Micro Computer jumps on S&P 500 inclusion Macy's...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 had begun almost two months ago and is now drawing to a close. The majority of large US companies have already...
Natural gas futures are gaining more than 5% today driven by comments from EQT Corp and weather forecasts in the US. US-based EQT (EQT.US) conveyed in...
European indices are trading lower. The DAX is losing about 0.10%, testing the historical high. The Euro is one of the stronger currencies. The...
Oil futures are seeing slight increases today, following yesterday's announcement by OPEC+ producers of an extension of production cuts until the end...
The rating agency Fitch Ratings has decided to downgrade the rating of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) to 'junk' status, with a negative outlook....
The Eurozone Sentix Index came in at 10.5 against 10.6 forecast and 12.9 previously. The index tracks investor expectations and sentiment, in the euro...
Bitcoin has just experienced one of the best months in terms of growth in its entire history. In February alone, the price of BTC increased by over 43%,...
No significant macroeconomic publications are planned for today that could affect the volatility of global markets. However, this week investors will learn...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly recording a weaker session despite the high closing of indices in the USA on Friday. The Japanese...
Wall Street ends the week in a positive mood at record levels. The US500 gains nearly 0.80% to a level of 5140 points, and the US100 records even...
After reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, Dell Technologies (DELL.US) shares rose over 28% today, reigniting investor sentiment...
The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has released a new monetary policy report, offering insights into the current economic climate, inflation,...
Fed's Waller, Logan, and Goolsbee presented perspectives that collectively leaned towards a cautious approach to monetary policy adjustments, indicating...
