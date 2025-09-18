US Open: positive sentiments on Wall Street extends as the Week ends 📌
Indices gain after market opens The US Dollar dips after ISM data Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds rise to 4.27% The final day of the week...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Indices gain after market opens The US Dollar dips after ISM data Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds rise to 4.27% The final day of the week...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for February: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 52.2; forecast 51.5; previous...
European indices trade slightly higher DE40 pulls back below 17,800 pts Daimler Truck rallies 13% after Q4 earnings European stock market indices...
Flash CPI inflation data for February from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline as well...
Manufacturing PMI indices for February from Europe were released this morning. Reports were not expected to trigger any major market moves as most of them...
Cryptocurrencies are in the spotlight this week, with most of the attention being paid to Bitcoin. The most famous cryptocurrency rallied to $64,000 earlier...
European indices set for higher opening US manufacturing ISM seen improving in February Revisions of February manufacturing PMI data European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.12% higher, Nasdaq jumped 0.90% and small-cap...
Wall Street finished the session positively, with the PCE inflation report matching expectations acting as a catalyst for today's gains. The...
German footwear maker Birkenstock (BIRK.US) exceeded analysts' revenue forecasts for the Christmas quarter, but it wasn't enough to sustain Wall...
C3.ai (AI.US) experienced a significant surge in its stock value, rising over 24%, following its announcement of better-than-expected financial results...
Today, cryptocurrencies are witnessing significant gains, fueled by Bitcoin's strong performance and its temporary sideways trend around $62,000. While...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -96B (Forecast -86B, Previous -60B) The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas...
Wall Street indices gain Nasdaq100 breaks through 18,000 points US Dollar weakens US Treasury bonds also decline On the fourth trading day...
eBay released Q4 2023 results on Tuesday Stock jumped almost 8% during post-earnings session Sales and profits beat expectations Upbeat outlook...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for January: Personal Income: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3%...
German flash CPI inflation data for February was released today at 1:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting slowdown in headline CPI from 2.9% to 2.6% YoY. However,...
The U.S. dollar (USDIDX) is gaining slightly ahead of today's release of PCE inflation data (1:30 PM GMT). S&P pointed out that the U.S. economy...
European indices trade higher German DAX climbs above 17,700 pts Earnings reports from MTU Aero Engines, Beiersdorf and Covestro European stock...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม