⚡US100 gains 0,6% after strong Nvidia report
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) report, expected by all of Wall Street, beat analysts' forecasts; the company also gave a positive guidance for Q1 2024, potentially...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) results were the most important report for Wall Street for weeks. The Q4 results beat market expectations on both revenues and EPS. Nvidia...
- The trading session on the European equity market brought indecision among investors. Germany's DAX was up 0.29% intraday, France's CAC 40 gained...
Majority sees downside risks too fast Some Fed members see that inflation progression could stall The Fed will at some point decide the future fate...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release its Q4 2024 financial report today after the close of trading on Wall Street. The report for the calendar period from November...
The last Fed meeting was received hawkishly as the possibility of an interest rate cut in March was ruled out The Fed then indicated that it wanted...
Precious metals have been in the news again in recent months, linked to new highs for gold above $2,100 per ounce. Looking at the last three years, it...
The strong rebound of gas prices on the day before the rollover is linked to recent announcements from upstream companies in the US. Companies such as...
Nomura issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a short position on AUDJPY with following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street drops early in today's session Wix reports better-than-expected quarterly results Investor attention turns to FOMC Minutes and Nvidia...
European markets gain slightly during Wednesday's session International Flavors' weak earnings put pressure on Symrise shares Fresenius...
Finnish telecommunications company and smartphone maker Nokia (NOKIA.FI) has announced that it is collaborating with Nvidia (NVDA.US) on mobile networks....
Bitcoin's price slipped below $51,000 again today, and Ethereum's to $2,900; the cryptocurrencies are extending the downward impulse. The altcoins...
HSBC (HSBA.UK) is one of the worst performing stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange today after bank reported a massive 81% slump in Q4 pretax profit....
Wednesday is unquestionably the most interesting day this week from market's perspective. Investors will be offered FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT. The...
European indices open flat or slightly higher FOMC minutes scheduled at 7:00 pm GMT Long-awaited Nvidia earnings to be release after market close European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.60%, Dow Jones moved 0.17% lower, Nasdaq...
Wall Street indices are trading lower today, with sentiment being pressured by weakness in tech shares. S&P 500 drops 0.8%, Dow Jones trades 0.2%...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is scheduled to report fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report after close of the Wall Street session tomorrow. Report for calendar November 2023...
