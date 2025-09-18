Crypto news: Ethereum one step closer to $3000 after Bernstein remarks 📈
Cryptocurrencies continue moderate gains after weekend, dollar loses slightly Bitcoin is trading at $52,500, while Ethereum is approaching $3,000 Bernstein...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 is past its peak already, with earnings stream becoming less intense. US companies are still reporting earnings...
US natural gas prices launched the new week with another drop. NATGAS declines over 3% today and was trading below $1.55 per MMBTu for the first time since...
European indices set for lower opening Trading hour changes due to US holiday Interesting week ahead European index futures point to a lower...
US stocks declined last week, with the S&P 500 down 0.42%, and the Nasdaq falling 1.34%, and it could be a quiet start to the week with Presidents...
Indices from Asia-Pacific were trading mostly higher during the first trading session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1%, Kospi jumped 1.1%,...
Today's investor sentiment was somewhat cooled following higher-than-expected PPI inflation and comments from Bostic, Daly, and Barr. US500...
This week's macro data from the USA was mixed - a high CPI reading and weak retail sales data sent mixed signals about the impact of monetary policy....
Bank of America (BAC.US) has revised its forecasts for the Swiss franc, now predicting a faster pace of depreciation against major currencies due to weaker-than-expected...
Coinbase (COIN.US) is gaining over 9.0% following a remarkable fourth-quarter performance that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The cryptocurrency...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for February: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 81.5;...
US500 index rises 0.58% led by real estate sector Higher than expected PPI data lower chances for the interest rates cut in June Wall Street...
US PPI inflation report and housing market data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. PPI report was expected to show a deceleration in headline...
European indices trade higher DE40 rallies to fresh record highs above 17,200 pts Airbus targets 800 aircraft deliveries in 2024 European indices...
Economic calendar for the final trading day of the week is light. However, USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that may see some volatility in the early afternoon...
European indices set to open higher GBPUSD tested 1.26 area after strong UK retail sales data Second-tier US data and Fed speakers European...
UK retail sales data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a solid month-over-month increase in headline and core...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher after weaker-than-expected retail sales and industrial production data from the United States...
Europe's major benchmarks had a successful session. The DAX and CAC40 rallied 0.6 and 0.8%, respectively, with the FTSE up less than 0.4% however...
