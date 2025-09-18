AUDUSD - recommendation from IFR (15.02.2024)
IFR issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on AUDUSD with following levels: Entry (market): 0.6512 Target:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...

07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...

เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...

Wall Street's major indexes are mostly gaining. US500 posts 0.2% gains Mixed US macro data weakens dollar and yields. US2000 surges 1,2% Shares...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market was expecting an...
Gold is trading back above $2,000 per ounce level. Disappointing retail sales data for January from the United States is putting pressure on the US dollar...
US industrial production data for January was released today at 2:15 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an increase in industrial production as well as...
US retail sales report for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. This was the second most important US reading scheduled for this week, following...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for February: actual 5.2; forecast -8.0; previous -10.6; 01:30...
Coca-Cola reported Q4 2023 earnings on Tuesday Results came mostly in-line with expectations Better-than-expected sales in EMEA and Latin America Organic...
Indexes in Europe are recording gains Dax gains 0.35% to the level of 17,100 points President Lagarde gives an interview about ECB policy Rheinmetall,...
Bitcoin has experienced almost parabolic growth in recent days, and in the first part of today, the price of Bitcoin exceeded the $52,000 level for the...
The first part of the day proceeded relatively calmly. Investors received data from Japan regarding the GDP in the last quarter of 2023, which was worse...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - GDP data for December: GDP: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; GDP (Q4):...
Wall Street indexes ended yesterday's session with gains - contracts on S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 increased between 0.90-1.00%. US500 contracts...
Wall Street indices are erasing part of yesterday's post-CPI slump today. S&P 500 gains 0.5%, Dow Jones trades 0.1% higher, Nasdaq jumps 0.8%...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) is trading 3% lower, following the release of the Q4 2023 earnings report. This drop is somewhat puzzling given that the earnings report...
Shares of Nvidia (NVDA.US) continue to enjoy a strong, AI-fuelled rally. Company was the best performing S&P 500 member in 2023, rallying almost 240%...
A higher-than-expected CPI reading yesterday put pressure on precious metal prices, leading to GOLD price slumping below $2,000 per ounce for the first...
The US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market expected an increase in crude oil...
Wall Street opens higher after yesterday's declines S&P 500 futures test 200-hour moving average Uber jumps after announcing $7 billion...
