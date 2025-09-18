US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher after yesterday's post-CPI slump
Wall Street opens higher after yesterday's declines S&P 500 futures test 200-hour moving average Uber jumps after announcing $7 billion...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
DAX Index Rises 0.50% to 16980 points Fresenius (FRE.DE) Leads Advance STOXX Europe 50 Price Index advanced 0.60% On Wednesday,...
Bitcoin managed to recover in a flash and after yesterday's plunge to $48,000 caused by a slightly higher-than-forecast CPI reading from the US, it...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - GDP data: GDP (Q4): actual 0.1% YoY; forecast 0.1% YoY; previous 0.0% YoY; GDP: actual 0.0% QoQ; forecast...
The USDJPY pair is testing a key resistance and has once again risen above the level of 150 JPY per USD. Today, the Japanese yen has halted its decline,...
Statistics show that sweets, particularly chocolate products, are one of the most popular gifts for Valentine's Day. However, it seems we may soon...
Indexes in Europe open higher Retail sales report from the Eurozone Central bankers' speeches Futures contracts indicate a higher opening...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for January: CPI: actual 4.0% YoY; forecast 4.1% YoY; previous 4.0% YoY; CPI:...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session with declines after higher CPI data - both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 lost about 1.50%. Indices...
Wall Street records declines of around 1.40-1.50%. The US500 falls back below the 5,000 points level, and the US100 below 18,000 points. The dollar...
The dollar is gaining after today's CPI report and is currently the strongest currency among the G10 currencies. The Dollar Index (USDIDX) gains over...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) shares dips over 1% despite the company beats sales estimates and earnings align with expectations. Higher prices helped the company...
Today's inflation data in the USA exceeded expectations, triggering a necessary market correction. The data showed an average consumer price increase...
Inflation in the USA is higher than expected The dollar strengthens, and yields are rising US indexes lose at the opening The inflation report...
The USDJPY pair broke above the psychological 150.00 barrier for the first time since November 2023. Such a surge in the US dollar was due to a surprising...
Datadog (DDOG.US) fell by 5.95% following the company's earning report. Datadog revealed its annual forecast, which did not meet Wall Street expectations....
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for January: Core CPI: actual 3.9% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.9% YoY; CPI:...
European markets drop ahead of US CPI report Siltronic expects a significant drop in EBIT in 2024 Michelin gains after earnings release Overall...
Natural Gas (NATGAS): Natural gas storage sites in European Union are over 65% full, significantly above 5-year average for the current period of...
