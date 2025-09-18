Snap plunges 30% after earnings
Snap (SNAP.US), US social networking company, is plunging over 30% in premarket today. Sell-off was triggered by the release of the Q4 2023 earnings report...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
There is still no end to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Large-scale fighting began exactly 4 months ago when Hamas fighters breached...
Riksbank published minutes of January 31, 2024 monetary policy meeting today at 8:30 am GMT. Interest rates were left unchanged at that meeting, with the...
European indices set for a flat opening Trade balance data from US and Canada Minutes from Riksbank and Bank of Canada Earnings from Alibaba Group,...
German industrial production data for December was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a 0.4% MoM drop in seasonally-adjusted...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 finished flat, Dow Jones gained 0.08%, Nasdaq dropped 0.23% and small-cap Russell...
Wall Street indices are trading little changed today - Dow Jones gains 0.2%, S&P 500 trades 0.1% higher while Nasdaq drops 0.2%. Small-cap Russell...
Alibaba Group (BABA.US), Chinese e-commerce giant, is scheduled to publish its fiscal-Q3 2024 (calendar Q4 2023) earnings ahead of the Wall Street cash...
Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) are losing nearly 15% today, fueled by concerns about deposit outflows. Yesterday, the stock slid 8% after...
Oil trades almost 1% higher, extending rebound into the second trading session. This comes after Brent (OIL) plunged to the lowest level in almost three...
Platinum is standing out today among other precious metals as it gains over 1.7% higher on the day. Other precious metals are experiencing much smaller,...
Wall Street indices open mixed Russell 2000 drops below 50-session moving average Earnings reports from Eli Lilly, Coherent and Symbotic Wall...
Snap (SNAP.US), MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) and Ford Motor (F.US) are scheduled to report earnings reports for the October - December 2023 period today after...
Canadian building permits data for December was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 1.2% month-over-month increase in building...
Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.US) reported Q4 subscriber growth that exceeded Wall Street expectations, and also reported better-than-expected guidance for...
Europe's stock indices face slight declines Novartis to acquire MorphoSys for €2.7 billion with a price of €68 per share Stifel...
Oil There were a series of airstrikes by the United States on positions in Syria and Iraq associated with militant groups and the Iranian Revolutionary...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region mainly record a negative session, except for China. Chinese indices are dynamically gaining between 4.00-5.00% following...
Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) gained more than 17% at the close of yesterday's Wall Street session after Q4 results and forecasts for the...
