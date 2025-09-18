Chart of the day - AUDUSD (06.02.2024)
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35% and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at 4.25%. Inflation...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Durable Goods for December: German Factory Orders: actual 8.9% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.3%...
European contracts gain at the start of the session Retail sales from Europe and Ivey PMI from Canada Quarterly reports from MicroStrategy and Spotify The...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are mainly recording a negative session, except for China. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is down 0.78%, while the...
The ISM index for services rises for January to 53.4 with an expectation of 52 and the previous level of 50.5. We have a clear rebound in the sub-index...
Looking technically at the NZDUSD chart on the H4 interval, a head and shoulders formation has formed. Currently, the price is testing the neckline of...
We are seeing a very interesting technical situation on gold. Potentially, we can talk about a saucer formation or an inverted head-and-shoulders formation....
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the AUD/NZD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Drug maker Novartis AG (NOVN.CH) is in advanced talks to acquire MorphoSys AG (MOR.DE), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The...
Chinese indices are attempting to return to growth, after 6 down sessions in a row. Recent heavy-handed action by market regulators has only temporarily...
The EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure this Monday. Recent remarks from Powell on "60 Minutes" have removed any uncertainty...
US ISM Services Index Jan: 53.4 (est 52.0; prevR 50.5) - ISM Services Prices Paid Jan: 64.0 (prevR 56.7) - ISM Services Employment Jan: 50.5 (prevR...
Estee Lauder announces workforce reductions Boeing sees further construction defects in 737 Max planes Wall Street indices started the first...
Shares of one of the largest U.S. industrial companies, Caterpillar (CAT.US), are gaining more than 4% today before the open, as the company managed to...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
McDonald's (MCD) reported lower than expected comparable sales growth, lower than expected revenue but higher earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth...
Stock indices in Europe gain at the start of the week Attention in the banking sector turned towards UniCredit, Santander and Lloyds Delivery Hero...
Wall Street earnings season is in full swing. Investors have already seen reports from the biggest US tech companies, that have been key drivers of the...
Cryptocurrency market sentiment remains relatively subdued, with most altcoins managing to recover only a portion of their losses after the sell-offs in...
