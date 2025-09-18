Strong Results by Meta Propel Share Price Surge
Key takeaways: Earnings Beat: EPS of $5.33 exceeded estimates of $4.91, exceeding expectations by 9%. Revenue Growth: Revenue...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Key Highlights: Earnings per share (EPS): $1.00 (vs. expected $0.79) - significant year-over-year growth Revenue: $169.96...
Wall Street is making up for yesterday's losses following the Fed's decision. Markets have quickly recovered from Chairman Jerome Powell's...
Just before the publication of quarterly reports (after the session), shares of Amazon, Meta, and Apple are rising, signaling investor optimism. These...
After the market close on Wall Street today, e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN.US) will report its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings. Investors eagerly anticipate...
Meta Platforms (META.US) will publish its report for the last quarter of 2023 after today's US stock market close. Investor expectations are high for...
Wall Street opens higher after yesterday's declines Market tries to adjust prices post-Fed conference US markets open higher following yesterday's...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for January: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.7; forecast 50.3; previous...
Alphabet reported Q4 2023 earnings on Tuesday Results turned out to be mostly better-than-expected Lack of clear guidance on AI-impact seen as disappointment Stock...
Deutsche Bank gains nearly 6% after releasing quarterly results and forecasts for 2024 Adidas' weak forecasts for 2024 push down the...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 224K; forecast 213K; previous 215K; Continuing Jobless...
Apple (AAPL.US) is scheduled to report fiscal-Q1 2024 earnings report today after the close of the Wall Street session. Apple will be one of three US big...
Bank of England announced its first monetary policy decision of 2024 today at 12:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting no change in the level of interest rates,...
NATGAS is gaining close to 1% this morning, and is bouncing slightly from the key support zone set by local low from late January 2023. On an intraday...
Flash CPI inflation data from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline and core price growth...
FOMC meeting yesterday and the post-meeting press conference of the Fed chair Powell turned out to be hawkish. This 'hawkishness' resulted from...
Economic calendar for the European morning session today was dominated by manufacturing PMI releases for January. However, the majority of those were revisions...
Riksbank announced its first rate decision of 2024 today at 8:30 am GMT. Interest rates were expected to be left unchanged, with the main policy rate staying...
European indices set for lower opening Bank of England to announce rate decision at 12:00 pm GMT Amazon, Apple and Meta Platforms to report earnings...
