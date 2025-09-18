Daily summary: Fed Chair Powell cools expectations for March rate cut
FOMC left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50%, in-line with expectations Reference to additional policy firming was removed from FOMC statement...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range at the first meeting of 2024, in-line with market expectations. Statement turned out to be hawkish...
Statement from the FOMC January meeting turned out to be hawkish. Markets were hoping that the US central bank would pave the way and set expectations...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision, and the first one of this year, today at 7:00 pm GMT. There was no surprise when it comes to rates...
AUDJPY is trading around 1% lower today, as AUD is the worst performing G10 currency and JPY is a leader among majors. AUD is weakening following...
New York Community Bank (NYCB.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today, launching cash session with an over-40% bearish price gap. Bank's...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market expectations pointed to a small drop...
Wall Street opens lower US100 pulls back after tech earnings Paramount jumps on takeover offer Wall Street indices launched today's trading...
Fed will announce the first rate decision of 2024 today at 7:00 pm GMT Economists do not expect rates to be changed This meeting will not be accompanied...
Profit-taking moves from the US to Europe DAX (DE40) trading flat ahead of Federal Reserve decision Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) trading on limited upside...
01:15 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for January: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 107K; forecast 145K; previous...
1:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for January: German CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; German...
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is facing a downturn for the second consecutive session. Today, AUD is the weakest currency among G10 currencies, influenced...
Today's macro calendar is focused on retail sales data from the first part of the day and macro publications from the USA in the second part. Retail...
Wall Street futures decline despite better than expected Q4 2023 results of Big Tech stocks. Both reports of Microsoft and Alphabet (especially Microsoft,...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for December: German Import Price Index: actual -1.1% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are having a mixed session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is up 0.61%, the Australian S&P ASX 200 gains 1.30%, and...
Wall Street is losing momentum and slowing down from recent dynamic gains. US100 is down 0.80% ahead of key reports from tech giants after the session...
Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are up 80% since its last report, for Q3 2023. Investors are hoping that the company's guidance...
