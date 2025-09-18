AMD loses 3% before Q4 2023 earnings report 📉
Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are up 80% since its last report, for Q3 2023. Investors are hoping that the company's guidance...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Today, Ethereum is experiencing a significant gain, increasing by over 2.30% to reach 2370 USD following the Standard Chartered Bank report. Bank has projected...
Brent crude oil gained close to 1% today, with prices responding positively around $81 per barrel. The leader of Yemen's Houthi fighters indicated...
Nasdaq100 (US100) futures are slightly down by 0.35%. The lower volatility is due to the upcoming key financial reports after today's session and other...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTs Job Openings for December: actual 9.026M; forecast 8.750M; previous 8.925M; 03:00 PM...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) is scheduled to report its Q4 2023 earnings tomorrow after close of the Wall Street session (Tuesday, January 30, 2024). Company will...
Futures in the US indicate a lower opening However, volatility is limited ahead of key reports Futures indicate a slightly lower opening for...
European markets in mixed mood during Tuesday session Hapag Lloyd drops amid weak quarterly results Delivery Hero shares temporarily tumbled...
Oil The last days of January bring an increase in volatility in the oil market due to heightened tensions in the Middle East A drone attack occurred...
Investors will be looking primarily at revenues related to cloud solutions (Intelligent Cloud) and Azure, which are currently the company's main...
The current week in the financial markets turns to the FOMC decision and the NFP report. It is these two readings, combined with updates from the debt...
We are after the publication of GDP data from Italy and France. The first country surprises with decidedly better publications, while in Germany the economic...
Spain Q4 preliminary GDP +0.6% vs +0.2% QoQ expected - Spain Q4 preliminary GDP +2.0% YoY vs +1.5%YoY expected Spanish CPI (Y/Y) Jan P: 3.4% (est...
Derivatives point to higher opening of European session Investors await results from Microsoft and Alphabet GDP data from the eurozone and JOLTS...
Markets in the APAC region traded in a slightly weaker mood. Chinese indices recorded sizable declines, which negated part of the rebound seen recently....
Wall Street indices trade a touch higher at the start of a new week. S&P 500 gains 0.1%, Dow Jones trades flat while Nasdaq and Russell 2000 advance...
Moves on the GOLD market have been largely confined to the $2,015 - $2,035 per ounce trading range over the past three weeks. While bulls managed to push...
US natural gas futures (NATGAS) are plunging around 4% today, driven by new data on US production and demand. NATGAS also continues to be pressured by...
EURJPY has been trading in an uptrend recently. However, it should be noted that the ongoing correction has pushed the pair below a key support zone in...
