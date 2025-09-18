⛽ WTI erases daily gains
Oil prices launched new week's trade higher following drone strike on the US military outpost in Jordan over the weekend. While US forces in the Middle...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Wall Street opens little changed US100 fails to paint a lower low in short-term downtrend SoFi Technologies jumps after reporting quarterly profit Wall...
European markets slightly down at the start of the week Ryanair results sour sentiment in airline sector Bayer drops sharply after new court ruling Overall...
For the second consecutive week, the euro has continued to depreciate against the US dollar, despite the gains in Wall Street indices. The positive...
Oil price ticks higher due to a combination of factors impacting both supply and demand. Positive US economic growth and Chinese stimulus measures have...
Futures indicate a slightly lower cash session opening in Europe. Today's macro calendar is quite light, with the only publication worth global market...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region are recording a moderately bullish session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is trading up 0.77%, the Australian...
Indexes on Wall Street are currently posting intraday declines. The Nasdaq is losing 0.43%, while the S&P500 is down 0.19%. Intel shares are currently...
Today we could learn comments from Biden's Economic Aide Boushey and WH Economic Advisor, former Fed member, Laul Brainard. S&P Research analysts...
The last week on the financial markets was marked by euphoria in the Chinese market and the publication of quarterly results from Wall Street companies....
The largest cryptocurrency is trading near $41,800 and managed to stop the downward momentum, near $39,500. Optimism is also evident in the listings of...
MUFG has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP pair. MUFG recommends a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD pair. Credit Agricole recommends a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Wall Street in mixed mood at start of Friday cash session US2000 at important resistance level Intel drops 11% on weak Q1 2024 forecasts Visa...
US PCE Price Index, for December YoY: 2.6% Forecast 2.6%, Previous 2.6% PCE MoM: 0.2% Forecast 0.2% Previous 0.1% PCE services...
Today at 1:30 pm GMT, we will learn about the PCE inflation data. This is a key measure from the Fed's perspective. Expectations for today's reading: The...
European markets gain during Friday's trading session Financial results of LVMH support the share prices of luxury goods sector companies European...
The Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting held on December 18 and 19, 2023, concluded with a decision to maintain the status quo on monetary policy....
