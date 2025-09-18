AUDUSD extends its downward trend
During Tuesday's session, we can observe the strength of the dollar in the broad market. The quotations of the AUDUSD currency pair are losing more...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Shares of 3M Co. (MMM.US) are losing more than 10% in today's session, after the company's 2024 earnings forecast turned out to be more conservative...
Danske Bank has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD pair. Danske Bank recommends a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
This morning we saw gains on the EURUSD pair, which could be related to the expectation of less global risk after assurances from Chinese authorities of...
Richmond Fed: Jan Manufacturing Index -15 Vs Dec -11. Forecast -6. The Richmond Fed composite index is at the lowest since the pandemic. Source:...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Tuesday's cash session US2000 at important resistance level JPMorgan cuts recommendation on...
Oil: Oil prices rose to start the week in response to potential supply issues related to the situation in eastern Europe and the Middle East A...
Bitcoin continues to lose value for another consecutive day, with today's decline exceeding 1.60%. Bitcoin's price has broken through two key resistances...
The world's largest streaming platform Netflix (NFLX.US) will traditionally open the earnings season for major U.S. companies. The market mainly expects...
On Tuesday, the German stock market was trading slightly lower after an initially positive market open. The DAX opened 0.50% higher at 16850 points but...
BoJ Interest Rate Decision and Governor Commentary The Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy settings, a move that was widely...
Today's economic calendar is light on significant events. The only reports worth noting may be data from New Zealand and Australia, where quarterly...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are rebounding, except for the Japanese market. Chinese indices, including HSCI and HSI, are gaining over 3.20%. The...
US indices record slight gains, erasing larger profits at the session's opening. US500 is up 0.15% and US100 0.10%. Despite this, both indices...
The war in the Gaza Strip and disruptions in the Red Sea continue Some operations at Novatek's fuel export terminal suspended Fuel logistics...
Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are experiencing significant declines, exceeding 20%. The company is currently the biggest loser in the S&P...
The beginning of the new week in global markets brings a continuation of the downward momentum in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is currently losing...
December Report: CB Consumer Confidence Leading Index Change MoM Actual -0.1% (Forecast -0.3%, Previous -0.5%) In December 2023, the Conference...
Wall Street opens higher at the start of a new week US bond yields are falling, and the dollar is showing no major changes On the first day...
