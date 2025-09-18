Archer Daniels Midland under pressure amid ongoing investigation 💡
Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are experiencing significant declines, exceeding 20%. The company is currently the biggest loser in the S&P...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are experiencing significant declines, exceeding 20%. The company is currently the biggest loser in the S&P...
The beginning of the new week in global markets brings a continuation of the downward momentum in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is currently losing...
December Report: CB Consumer Confidence Leading Index Change MoM Actual -0.1% (Forecast -0.3%, Previous -0.5%) In December 2023, the Conference...
Wall Street opens higher at the start of a new week US bond yields are falling, and the dollar is showing no major changes On the first day...
MUFG has issued a recommendation for the USDCHF pair. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group recommends a long position on the pair with the following...
Last week, the EUR/USD pair began trading under pressure, but over the course of the week, the pair moved in sideways. At the moment, buyers have been...
European markets in a calm atmosphere at the start of the week Credit Agricole (ACA.FR) has taken a nearly 7% stake in Worldline (WLN.FR) BofA downgrades...
Chinese indices have recorded another wave of declines, with the CHN.cash benchmark trading 3.3% lower. The benchmark approached the 2022 panic bottom...
European benchmarks open higher despite declines in China Conference Board index from the US United Airlines (AAL.US) and Logitech (LOGI.US) Q4...
The Central Bank of China kept one-year and five-year rates unchanged, at 3.45% and 4.25%, respectively. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) recorded another...
The last trading session of the week in European and US markets is positively. Stock indexes mostly posted intraday gains, largely influenced by...
Recent days bring a correction in the cryptocurrency market. Looking technically at the second most popular digital currency - Ethereum, a key technical...
Last week in the financial markets was marked by a strengthening of the US dollar and a sell-off in cryptocurrencies. It seems that the potential factors...
Cryptocurrencies are trading another weaker session today, with Bitcoin settling in the $40,000 area. Although the price of BTC has now rebounded to $40,500,...
Wall Street opens higher, but some of the upside was erased rather quickly US30 records 0.3% rally and performs better than US500 Chip manufacturers...
Univeristy Michigan Sentiments prelim: 78,7 vs 70,1 exp. and 60.9 previously Expectations prelim: 75.9 vs 67 exp. and 67.4 previously Condition prelim:...
Chicago Federal Reserve chair, Austan Goolsbee spoke today on US monetary policy. We can read his remarks as rather dovish, looking at the tone of previous...
Canada retail sales data for November: MoM Actual -0.2% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.7%, Revised 0.5%) In November, retail sales in Canada...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม