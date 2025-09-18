⏫US100 at new all-time highs!
The US100 is gaining around 0.8% today, but it is off to new daily historic highs near 17240 points! The gains have been motivated by the return of positive...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
DAX (DAX 40) continued its stabilization on Friday, following a positive trend set by Wall Street. Midday saw the leading German index slightly up by 0.11%...
Japan's core inflation in December remained above the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 2% target but showed a slowdown for the second consecutive month, reinforcing...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for December: Retail Sales: actual -3.2% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 1.4%...
Inflation Report from the University of Michigan in the USA Retail Sales from the UK and Canada PPI Data from Switzerland and Germany Today's...
Asia-Pacific indexes, except for Chinese indexes, are trading in a positive sentiment after US indexes closed with solid gains yesterday....
The stock market has been doing poorly since the beginning of this year due to a drop in expectations for interest rate cuts this year. Today, gains...
Federal Reserve member Christopher Bostic remarks strengthened the US dollar, citing the possibility of global conflicts, which could again complicate...
Futures on Nasdaq100 (US100) soars more than 1.4% today and stronger than expected macro readings from US didn't stop Wall Street bulls, as Taiwan...
EIA US Crude oil inventories (4 PM GMT) came in lower than expected. Actual: -2.492 million barrels (Forecast: -0.85M, Previous: 1.338M) Gasoline...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: -154B (Forecast -165B, Previous -140B). The inventories draw was lower than expected, despite the recent cold blast in the...
US100 gains 0.8%. The US30 and US500 indexes are trading flat due to a few companies related to semis Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM.US) gains 8% on wave...
US jobless claims reading (1:30 PM GMT): 187 k vs 205 k exp. and 202 k previously Jobless claims (continued) 1.806M vs 1.842M exp. and 1.834M...
ECB minutes were released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Document related to December meeting at which rates were kept unchanged. Members expressed more confidence...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) stocks are gaining about 5.7% before market open, following the company's quarterly earnings. Company forecasts...
DAX gains 0.30% in the first part of the day Publication of the minutes of the latest ECB meeting Today, in European markets, we are observing...
Japanese Yen (JPY) has recently returned to a downward trend after a dynamic rebound at the end of the year. Although the JPY is slightly recovering today,...
US Labor Market Data Publication of the ECB Meeting Minutes Regional Economic Activity Indicator in the USA (Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing...
Indexes in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indexes are slightly rebounding from recent deeper losses, gaining 0.50-0.60%....
