Daily Summary: stock markets deepen sell-off 📌
Wall Street and European indexes continue their downward trend, driven by a sharp rise in the yields of US 10-year Treasuries, which today exceeded...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
China's industry ministry has released draft guidelines to standardize the artificial intelligence industry, as reported by Reuters. This move has...
Gold extends a 2-day downward wave fuelled by a sharp rise in US 10-year yields, which broke above the 4.1% barrier today (the highest since the first...
Wall Street selling pressure continues at the market open strong US retail sales data Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) shares continued to decline,...
US retail sales reading for December came in 0.6% MoM vs exp. 0.4% exp. and 0.3% previously US core retail sales MoM: 0.4% vs 0.2% exp and 0.2% previously US...
European markets lose ground during Wednesday's session Weak macro data from China spoils sentiment in European fashion market Geberit...
EURUSD may experience increased volatility today after investors learn more macro readings from the US, in the afternoon. Attention will focus mainly on...
ECB Lagarde It is highly likely that the ECB will cut rates by summer Inflation is not where it should be Will not comment on markets Too...
Eurozone, final CPI inflation (December 2023): 2.9% Expected: 2.9% Previously: 2,9% CPI m/m: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previously: -0,6% Core CPI y/y:...
European stock market opens lower after strong index sell-off in China Final inflation data from the Eurozone (10 AM GMT) for December Retail...
CPI inflation from the United Kingdom (December 2023) came in 4% y/y vs 3.9% exp. and 3.8% previously (0.4% MoM vs 0.2% exp. and -0.2% previously) Core...
China's Q4 GDP grew by 5.2% y/y against expectations of 5.3% y/y. Earlier it was 4.9% y/y Quarterly growth was 1.0% y/y, in line with expectations...
A highly anticipated series of macro readings from the Chinese economy came below expectations once again, leading to a strong sell-off on Chinese...
US indexes had a mixed session. The opening of the cash session saw declines after the long weekend, followed by a slight rebound. Selling pressure...
The Eurodollar is recording declines, and futures contracts on US interest rates indicate less than a 60% chance of a Fed interest rate cut in March, compared...
US indexes lose at the opening of the cash session NY Fed regional index performs very poorly The second day of the week starts with worse moods...
The year-over-year CPI inflation in Canada for December was 3.4% (in line with expectations), compared to 3.1% in November. On a monthly basis, there...
Oil: Geopolitical tensions near the Red Sea are pushing up oil market prices Rates for transporting goods from Asia to Europe are rising significantly,...
