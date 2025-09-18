Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley earning reports, highlights 📌
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) and Morgan Stanley (MS.US), which largely derive their profits from investment activities, are trading up a modest 1.7% today in...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
European markets drop during Tuesday's session Investors fear a decline in Hugo Boss margins Verbio company revises forecast for...
German ZEW SurveySentiment Expectations Jan: 15.2 (est 11.7; prev 12.8) - ZEW Survey Current Situation Jan: -77.3 (est -77.0; prev -77.1) - Eurozone...
The U.S. dollar continues to strengthen against other currencies of developed countries. The departure of US 10-year yields above the 4% barrier put pressure...
Futures point to lower opening of European cash session Attention turns to CPI data from Canada Wall Street's largest banks will report...
German CPI (M/M) Dec F: 0.1% (est 0.1%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (Y/Y) Dec F: 3.7% (est 3.7%; prev 3.7%) - CPI EU Harmonised (M/M) Dec F: 0.2% (est 0.2%;...
UK ILO Unemployment Rate Nov: 4.2% (prev 4.2%) - Employment Change Nov: 73K (prev 50K) - Average Weekly Earnings 3M (Y/Y) Nov: 6.5% (est 6.8%; prev...
APAC region indices came under pressure as yields rose. The Nikkei lost 0.66%, the Hang Seng was down nearly 1.89%, and the Kospi lost 1.01%. Highlights...
Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Day, market volatility was subdued, with commodity futures and US indices trading on a shortened schedule. Natural...
The US100 has been on an upward trajectory since the start of 2023, peaking at new all-time highs in December before a temporary pullback in early January...
At the end of December, EURUSD briefly increased above the 1.1010 level, reaching a peak of 1.1140. However, this upward movement proved to be fleeting,...
A notable divergence between silver and gold is evident on the weekly chart. Silver has demonstrated resilience against steeper declines, holding above...
NATGAS retreats 6% at the beginning of the week following a weekend winter comeback. This week temperatures will remain low, but towards the end of January...
DE40 loses 0.50% in the new week Strikes in Germany continue after the weekend Will the ECB cut interest rates four times this year? European...
USDCAD is testing from the bottom the support line of the upward trend that started in mid-2021. If the Canadian dollar (CAD) maintains its current trend,...
December eurozone industrial production fell -6.8% y/y vs. -6% forecast and -6.6% previously On a monthly basis, the decline was in line with...
The JAP225 futures on Japan's main Nikkei225 stock index are trading with a more than 1.2% rally today, and the spot benchmark climbed during the Asian...
Cryptocurrencies have seen sizable declines since last Friday, with Bitcoin's correction from its highs near $49,000 amounting to more than 15%. However,...
European indices gains slightly Inflation reports from Europe Holiday in the USA Futures contracts on indices indicate a higher opening for...
