BREAKING: Sweden CPI data slighlty higher 📌
Inflation data package from Sweden for December: CPI MoM Actual 0.7% (Forecast 0.6%, Previous 0.3%) CPI YoY Actual 4.4% (Forecast 4.3%, Previous...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a mixed session. Chinese indices are down about 0.30-0.80%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is up 0.90%, the Korean...
Wall Street indices trading flat today following a rather mixed Q4 earnings from US banks. S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade flat, while Dow Jones and Russell...
This week saw further escalation in the Middle East, with US and UK carrying out retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. Oil will surely...
Oil is capping the week with a volatile session. Prices climbed and traded as much as 3% higher earlier today in response to US and UK airstrikes at military...
Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies, are taking a hit today. It looks like there is a strong 'sell-the-fact' move ongoing on the cryptocurrency...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 began this week with releases from major US banks. Reports turned out to be mixed, with the majority of Wall Street...
Precious metals are trading higher today. Prices are supported by safe haven flows triggered by escalation in the Middle East as well as the post-PPI US...
Wall Street opens higher after Q4 banking earnings US500 eyes fresh all-time highs Delta Air slumps after earnings and looks towards double top...
Investors were offered the first Q4 earnings reports from US banks today before the opening of the Wall Street cash session. Among today's earnings...
Core PPI in December comes in at 0% m/m vs 0.2% forecast - Core PPI in December comes in at 1.8% y/y vs 2% forecast Headline PPI in December comes...
Oil prices are climbing today, with Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading around 3% higher on the day. The move higher is driven by another escalation...
European markets gain at the end of the week Airbus and Porsche present their 2023 delivery results Investors focus on PPI data from the U.S. and...
Shares of European luxury concerns are experiencing another downward wave today, after British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.UK) indicated for the second...
Of all the major indexes on Wall Street, the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 are likely to see the most volatility in reaction to banks' quarterly results,...
07:00 am GMT - UK, GDP data for November (m/m): Current: 0.3%. Forecast: 0.2%. Previously: -0,3% UK manufacturing production (m/m) for November: Current:...
Futures point to higher opening of European cash session Attention turns to PPI data from the US and the WASDE report Wall Street's largest...
The last session in APAC markets this week brought mixed investor sentiment. Relatively large gains were seen on Japan's Nikkei, which rallied...
Wall Street indices retreat after the US inflation readings for December. However, the scale of the declines was partially erased at the end...
