Mester does not see a cut in March, but a possible slowdown in QT on the horizon 📌
The chances of achieving the inflation target this year are zero. Does not see chances for a rate cut in March. More signs of further inflation...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The...
Nvidia shares declined by 0.50% today after reaching an all-time high. The company is rapidly growing in the AI sector, where it stays ahead of competitors....
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street indices open mostly higher Crypto-linked stocks jump after Bitcoin spot ETF approval Chesapeake Energy to acquire Southwestern Energy Wall...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to acquire Juniper Networks HPE stock dropped almost 9% after the announcement Takeover price assumes over-30% premium HPE...
US CPI y/y for December came in: 3.4% vs 3.2% exp. and 3.1% previously CPI m/m came in 0.3% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.1% previously US core CPI y/y:...
OIL is up nearly 2% today, and we can link today buyers' activity to growing tension in the Middle East region. On the other hand, the overall demand...
European stock markets are trading in moderate moods DAX remains below the 16900 point level Strikes in Germany are gaining strength European...
The second largest cryptocurrency is trading close to 3% today after yesterday's rally, during which its rise far exceeded Bitcoin's. We can link...
US CPI inflation report for December is scheduled for release at 1:30 pm GMT today. Report is expected to show an uptick in the headline CPI inflation...
European futures on indices suggest a higher opening US CPI publication and jobless claims (1:30 PM GMT) in investors spotlight Very light...
The highly anticipated SEC decision turned out to be favorable for Bitcoin, with the regulator allowing applications from funds applying for a spot...
The price of Bitcoin has again initially risen slightly on news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to allow spot Bitcoin...
Wall Street indices return to growth after an uncertain start to the cash session. US500 gains 0.40% and returns above the 4800 point level, while...
NATGAS prices fall during today's session by over 4.82%, thereby negating much of the gains observed yesterday. Natural gas futures gained yesterday...
EchoStar (SATS.US), a leading provider of technology and connectivity solutions, has seen its stock soar over 38% today following the announcement of its...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Distillate Fuel Production: actual -0.064M; previous 0.115M; Gasoline Inventories: actual...
Indices maintain lower volatility in anticipation of tomorrow's CPI report Etsy (ETSY.US) loses after a recommendation from Goldman Sachs Smart...
