🚀 NATGAS breaks above $3.00 area
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) resumed a climb after a brief pause yesterday. New 6-10 day weather forecasts for the United States show that the biggest...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
According to ECB Governing Council member Mário Centeno, the European Central Bank will not have to wait until May to decide on interest rate changes....
The oil price is in focus on Monday, after brent crude prices fell by close to 4% at the start of the week. The driver was Saudi Arabia, who announced...
Cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin, continue to draw investors' attention and experience volatile price moves. Markets hope for an imminent approval of...
European indices set for higher opening EUR drops after German industrial production miss Trade balance from Canada and the United States European...
German industrial production report for November was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a month-over-month increase in German production....
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 1.4%, Nasdaq rallied 2.2% and small-cap Russell 2000 traded 1.9% higher. Dow...
Wall Street indices trade mostly higher today - S&P 500 gains 0.7%, Nasdaq rallies 1.6% while small-cap Russell 2000 jumps 1.2%. Dow Jones trades...
Nvidia shares (NVDA.US) jump almost 5% today and are trading at fresh record highs above $500 area after company presented new graphics cards and Reuters...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Oil prices are dropping today in response to Saudi Arabia cutting oil export prices to Asia to the lowest level in 27-month. We have written more about...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
This year has been marked by corrections in major stock indices, leading to new downward pressures on the EUR/USD pair (-0.83% YTD). But, is this trend...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US500 tests 4,745 pts resistance zone Boeing drops 8% after issues with 737 Max 9 jets Wall Street...
Despite the weak sentiment in global markets over the last two weeks, the situation seems to be slowly improving. Today, we no longer observe declines...
In anticipation, of the US SEC regulator's decisions on spot ETFs, bitcoin is trading around $44,000 and has managed to make up a good portion of recent...
Crude oil is down 3% today, significantly reversing the price rebound from the first week of 2024. The price rebounded in early January due to escalating...
Boeing shares are down nearly 9% ahead of the cash session on Wall Street, after the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) grounded some MAX 9s following...
