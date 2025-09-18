Chart of the day - US500 (08.01.2024)
US500 at a significant support zone Strong job market supports the dollar The last two weeks have been exceptionally tough for US indices. A...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
CPI (y/y) for December in Switzerland: 1.7% (expected 1.5%; previously 1.4%) - CPI (M/M) December: 0.0% (expected -0.1%; previously -0.2%) - CPI Core...
Factory orders in Germany increased by 0.3% m/m against an expected increase of 1.0%. However, these are significantly delayed data for November. Previously,...
Markets lose on another day of the new year Retail sales and CPI from Switzerland At the beginning of the new week, index futures suggest a lower...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are having a weak session. Declines are particularly noticeable in China, where the HSCEI and HSI indices are...
Wall Street indices trade mostly higher today - Dow Jones gains 0.1%, S&P 500 trades 0.3% higher and Dow Nasdaq adds 0.4%. Small-cap Russell 2000...
The first week of 2024 was marked with pullback on equities and strengthening of the US dollar, as investors erased part of the late-2023 market moves....
The first week of a new year is heading to a close. It was marked with strengthening of the US dollar as well as pullback on the equity markets. Those...
A major reversal occurred on the EURUSD market this afternoon. The main currency pair has been trading lower throughout the day and even briefly broke...
ISM services data for December was released today at 3:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting headline ISM index to drop slightly compared to November reading,...
Wall Street opens flat after strong NFP data US2000 tests 1,945 pts swing area Constellation Brands maintains full-year forecasts Wall Street...
13:30 GMT, Canada - Employment Data Pack for December: Employment Change: actual: 0.1k; forecast: 13.5K; previous:...
US NFP report for December 2023 was released at 1:30 pm GMT, and it was a key macro release of the day, as well as the whole week. Report was expected...
Old Continent under pressure at the end of the week At 14:30 NFP report Eurozone HICP inflation falls slightly lower BofA withdraws "buy"...
The NFP report is expected to show further stabilization in the labor market. The consensus assumes an employment change of 170,000 in December month-over-month...
USDJPY is in a key resistance zone at the level of 145. Today we had several interesting publications from Japan, but the significance of these data was...
Further data from the U.S. labor market ISM and durable goods from the USA Data from the Canadian labor market The calendar today is once again...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are recording a session without a clear direction. Indices in China are losing about 0.50-0.60%. The Japanese...
Bitcoin is already gaining nearly 4.3% in value today, negating much of the declines recorded yesterday. In the market just after the end of the session...
