Precious metals sink as USD strengthens
The post-FOMC US dollar weakening seems to have been halted at the turn of 2023 and 2024. US dollar index (USDIDX) is trading around 2% above a low from...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
The post-FOMC US dollar weakening seems to have been halted at the turn of 2023 and 2024. US dollar index (USDIDX) is trading around 2% above a low from...
BITCOIN slumped today in the early afternoon, painting a daily low just slightly above $40,000 mark. A report from Matrixport suggesting that SEC will...
Oil prices are on the rise today, with Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading almost 3% higher on the day. There is a number of factors in play today, that...
Two closely watched US reports were released today at 3:00 pm GMT - ISM manufacturing index for December and JOLTS report on job openings for November....
Wall Street opens lower ahead of FOMC minutes US500 tests drops to 2-week low Avalanche of new recommendations for US stocks Wall Street indices...
Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin commented today on the economy, risks and prospects for US monetary policy. Overall, the commentary indicates...
FOMC minutes to be released today at 7:00 pm GMT Document will related to December 12-13, 2023 meeting Fed left interest rates unchanged during...
Bitcoin has been trading higher this morning, but things took a dramatic, mysterious turn in the early afternoon. Gains were erased, and the coin plunged...
Bitcoin is trading down a modest 1.3% and retreating to $44,400 today. In the altcoin market, Stepn is losing the most heavily, with a nearly 12% sell-off....
European indices drop DE40 break below the 16,800 pts support zone Hapag-Lloyd gains as Red Sea transit remains dangerous European stock markets...
The shares of global freight giant A.P. Moller - Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) are gaining more than 4% in today's session following Goldman Sachs' upgrade...
Today's session is again marked by the dollar returning to growth after a brief correction, putting pressure on energy commodities. Brent and WTI crude...
Germany, unemployment rate. Currently: 5,9%. Expectations: 5.9% vs. 5.9% previously (revised to 5.8%); (with unemployment expected to change by...
Index contracts in Europe suggest mixed opening on the Old Continent JOLTS and ISM data will shed more light on the health of the US economy Investors...
Oil loses slightly despite the still unsettled situation in the Middle East, where a precision strike by Israeli drones killed one of Hamas' leaders,...
The rising US dollar and higher yields put pressure on the sentiment of investors from the global stock market. The USDIDX index rose by over 0.8%,...
Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US) are gaining more than 12% today, after Maersk decided to abandon the return of diverting ships through the Red...
Moderna is gaining 14.30% marking the highest intraday gain since late 2022 following an upgrade by Oppenheimer from Perform to Outperform. The investment bank...
Oil prices erase initial gains driven by a geopolitical premium related to escalating tensions in the Red Sea. It seems that the main drivers of the decline...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม