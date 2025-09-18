US Open: Wall Street begins new year with correction
Correction on Wall Street Dollar with a strong rebound Tesla reports sales results for cars The new year on Wall Street begins with a correction....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
US, final PMI indices for December Manufacturing PMI Final Actual 47.9 (Forecast 48.4, Previous 48.2) US manufacturing sector experienced a...
The temporary rebound in the Chinese stock market from the end of December 2023 was again quickly erased after weaker PMI readings from the Chinese economy....
Shares of JOYY (YY.US) are plunging 11% in premarket today. US-listed shares of Chinese tech company are slumping in premarket after the company announced...
The Christmas period was one of the warmest on record, not only in Europe, but also in the US. That's why prices just before Christmas were very low....
European indices erase early gains DE40 pulls back from the 17,000 pts area Airbus likely to exceed annual delivery target European stock market...
According to news reports and Reuters sources, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may not delay Jan. 10 (next Wednesday) and approve the...
One of the key geopolitical events at the beginning of 2024 is the presidential and parliamentary elections in Taiwan, scheduled for January 13. Although...
Cryptocurrencies outperform at the beginning of a new year. BITCOIN gains over 5% today and jumps above $45,000 mark today. This brings a week-to-date,...
European economic calendar for today was dominated by manufacturing PMI release for December. However, readings from Europe's biggest economies were...
European indices set to open higher Final manufacturing PMI from Europe and the United States NFP report and FOMC minutes later into the week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today - S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi traded 0.5% higher while Nifty 50 dropped 0.6% Indices from China traded...
Final trading session of December and the whole 2023 was rather uneventful. Newsflow was light but some markets, like for example US equities, declined...
The largest cryptocurrency was unable to sustain yesterday's gains and is currently trading at $41,800. Altcoins are also suffering losses, with Avalanche...
Global financial markets are closing a volatile 2023 and investors are looking forward to trading opportunities that 2024 will bring! The first week of...
US indices launched the final trading session of the year little changed but has turned lower later on. Major Wall Street indices are now trading lower...
US Chicago PMI for December 46,9 pts vs 51 pts exp. and 55,8 pts Much weaker than expected regional Chicago PMI index may be...
Wall Street indices launch trading little changed Major US indices finish year at or near record levels Russell 2000 still 15% below ATH despite...
European markets post year-end gains BOC Aviation orders four Airbus A321NEO and two Airbus A320NEO aircraft from Airbus Overall...
