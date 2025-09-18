JD.com wins lawsuit against Alibaba 🔔
JD.com (JD.US), a prominent Chinese online retailer, is celebrating a legal victory against its rival Alibaba, which was fined 1 billion yuan ($140.68...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Today, the Swiss franc remains the strongest currency in the FX market, gaining more than 0.8% against the dollar and approaching multi-year highs. What...
Yesterday, the US dollar index (USDIDX) fell to its lowest level in five months, with similar declines noted against the euro. The dollar's weakness...
Index Futures Register Moderate Increases Early December Inflation Data US Chicago PMI The last trading session of the year is likely to proceed...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session on the last day of the year. Only the Korean KOSPI index stands out with a gain...
U.S. indexes are seeing limited volatility today and are trading slightly higher, although data from U.S. unemployment claims came out favorably for...
Cryptocurrencies are trading down today after the dollar index (USDIDX) defended a psychological support level, at 100 points. Bitcoin is trading back...
US crude OIL inventories (DoE report): -7.11M barrels vs -2.85M expected and 2.9M previously Gasoline inventories: -0.575M vs -0.25M and 2.71M previously Distillate...
Wall Street futures stars today's session flat, in mixed sentiments Jobless claims slightly above forecasts Rises in Chinese stocks...
Decline in US natural gas inventories came in stronger than expected with -87 bcf reading vs -79 bcf exp. and -87 previously Futures on natural gas...
US jobless claims: 218 k vs 210 k exp. and 205 k previously Continued jobless claims: 1,875 mln vs 1,875 mln exp. and 1,865 mln previously Today's...
Baidu's Ernie Bot has surpassed 100 million users, indicating a strong market presence and user adoption despite initial mixed reviews. Ernie...
European markets mark moderate declines Hapag-Lloyd halts Red Sea fleet despite task force activation to protect trade routes Overall market...
ZIM is a US-listed Israeli shipping company More frequent attacks in the Red Sea threaten commercial shipping ZIM was one of the first to reroute...
EURUSD continues to gain and has already climbed over 3.5% off the local low reached on December 8, 2023. The main currency pair broke above the 1.1100...
European indices set for higher opening Spanish retail sales, US jobless claims US oil and natural gas inventories reports European index futures...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher, while Nasdaq added 0.16%....
Wall Street indices are trading higher today. The Nasdaq is up 0.2%, the S&P 500 has added over 0.13%, and the Russell 2000 benchmark has gained...
Fitch Ratings predicts that the elevated interest expenses will continue to challenge highly leveraged speculative-grade companies in the U.S. and Europe,...
