Ethereum price explodes as Bitcoin consolidates 📌
Ethereum has gained 5.70% to $2360, approaching this year's highs around $2400. Currently, Ethereum's price is already above the highest daily...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Ethereum has gained 5.70% to $2360, approaching this year's highs around $2400. Currently, Ethereum's price is already above the highest daily...
Richmond Fed Composite Index: actual -11; forecast -3, previous -5 Manufacturing activity in the Fifth District slowed in December, with the...
Wall Street records moderate gains The dollar continues to decline Yields on US bonds continue to decline US leading benchmarks opened...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are trading over 3% higher today. New weather forecasts suggest that a period of above-average temperatures in the United...
DE40 gains after Christmas break Deutsche Börse to start share buyback program on January 2, 2024 Adler gains after Bafin audit completed Overall...
The so-called 'soft commodities' dominated on the commodity market in 2023. Cocoa, coffee and also, up to some point, sugar have been performing...
Japanese yen is the worst performing G10 currency today. Summary of Opinions from Bank of Japan December meeting showed that BoJ members are still uncertain...
European indices set to open higher Richmond Fed index, API oil report Oil trades higher amid Middle East tensions European index futures point...
US indices traded higher yesterday - S&P 500 gained 0.42%, Dow Jones added 0.43% and Nasdaq jumped 0.54%. Small-cap Russell 2000 gained over 1% Indices...
Stock index futures on Wall Street have been trending upwards since the start of today's trading session. S&P 500 is up 0.2% and Nasdaq increases...
Tivemos alguns dados a serem divulgados sobre os EUA, mas todos eles eram dados de "segunda linha": Índice de Preços da Habitação...
Bitcoin dipped below $43000 today, shedding around 2% during the trading session. This marks the cryptocurrency's lowest level since December 20. If...
NATGAS is experiencing a substantial decline of over 3% this morning, largely erasing the rebound that occurred in the previous two sessions (it's...
Today is the first trading session after Christmas. While many markets remain closed, some Asian countries and the United States are conducting business...
Today marks the first trading session after Christmas, but not all markets are operating normally. Some commodity markets remain closed, and...
The market is in an ultra positive mood. Wall Street indices record moderate gains, with both US500 and US100 trading around 0.30-0.40% higher,...
In the last month of this year, increases in global markets are driven by speculation about upcoming cuts in interest rates and decreasing inflation. Particularly...
On Friday, US stocks opened slightly higher amidst mixed sentiments after the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, the core...
A notably larger drop in the U.S. PCE inflation, the preferred measure of inflation by the Fed, led to stronger market movements. Among the gainers is...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม