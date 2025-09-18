EURUSD continue to rise after Fed Barkin comments
Fed Barkin Inflation is more stubborn than most Fed members think. Nevertheless, Barkin expects inflation to fall further The Fed's actions...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are taking a hit today. This looks to be the first bearish session on NATGAS following 4 consecutive days of gains. A shooting...
US stock market gains after opening. The rally is led by the Russell (US2000), which gains 1.6% Strong macro data from the US economy Dovish...
CureVac (CVAC.US) loses more than 30% today after a German court quashed a company's patent. As Reuters analysis reports, the patent in question is...
Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US), an Israeli commercial ship operator based in Haifa, a port backed by China, have risen more than 30% since...
DE30 gains during Tuesday's session Bayer to pay compensation in connection with PCB product Overall market situation: Tuesday's session...
Oil Many ships have been rerouted due to a recent increase in pirate activity off the Somalia coast as well as more frequent attacks on commercial...
US housing market data for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Market was expected to show a month-over-month declines in building permits and...
CPI inflation reading from Canada (for November) came in higher than expected: 3.1% y/y vs 2.9% and 3.1% previously Canadian CPI MoM: 0.1% vs -0.1%...
Shares of UK-based Superdry (SDRY.UK) are currently losing more than 15% after the company warned that its full-year earnings will suffer due to a difficult...
Final Eurozone inflation data for November: CPI YoY Final Actual 2.4% (Forecast 2.4%, Previous 2.4%) CPI MoM Final Actual -0.6% (Forecast -0.5%,...
Yesterday, BlackRock submitted a revision of its spot Bitcoin ETF proposal driving gains in the cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin's price....
US Real Estate Data Canadian CPI Data Central Bankers' Speeches Today's macro calendar is quite engaging. In the first part of the...
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its rhetoric of loose monetary policy, keeping interest rates at a steady level of -0.10%. This decision is in line...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are mixed. The Chinese market stands out with declines, where indices are losing about 1.00%. Meanwhile, other...
- Today's session on the stock market began with declines, stock indices from Asia-Pacific closed lower, and negative sentiment was also given to investors...
Shares of U.S. company SunPower (SPWR.US) are losing nearly 35% in today's session following the release of a delayed 10-Q report. Among other things,...
Cryptocurrencies are trading under downward pressure today, nevertheless the magnitude of the early declines has already been partially erased. Bitcoin...
The beginning of the week for cryptocurrencies is definitely not a good one. Bitcoin is losing almost 2% and is defending itself around $41,000, but some...
