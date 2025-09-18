Oil gains 3% through export disruption 📈
There is renewed buzz about one of the world's most important shipping lanes. The world's largest carriers like Maersk Tankers, Moller-Maersk,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
There is renewed buzz about one of the world's most important shipping lanes. The world's largest carriers like Maersk Tankers, Moller-Maersk,...
U.S. indices gain slightly at the start of the week Nippon Steel has agreed to buy U.S. Steel at $55 per share Southwest Airlines has reached a...
Rate decision from Bank of Japan is a key event of the pre-Christmas week on the markets. Japanese central bank is set to announce its decision during...
DE30 in slightly worse mood at start of week UBS sees potential in European listed stock exchange operators Carl Zeiss Meditec wants to expand...
Oil prices jumped shortly before noon today, following an announcement from UK oil giant BP. BP said that it will halt all tanker crossings through the...
German IFO Institute released a set of business indices for December today at 9:00 am GMT. Data was expected to show small improvement in the headline...
S&P 500 futures (US500) are trading a touch higher today, after snapping a 7-day winning streak on Friday. US500 closed daily candlestick lower on...
European indices set to open lower German IFO index for December, ECB speakers BoJ and CBRT rate decision, RBA minutes later into the week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2%, Nifty 50 traded flat and...
Wall Street indices trade mostly lower today - S&P 500 drops 0.3%, Dow Jones is down 0.1% and Nasdaq trades flat. Small-cap Russell 2000 slumps...
US dollar has been hit hard by FOMC earlier this week. New dot-plot suggesting three 25 basis point rate cuts in 2024 sparked a rally on US equity markets...
Final pre-Christmas weekend on the markets is just around the corner. While the majority of world's key central banks announced their final decisions...
Wall Street indices trade mixed US2000 tests key long-term resistance Costco climbs to fresh record high after earnings Wall Street indices...
Flash PMI indices for December from the United States were released today at 2:45 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a small deterioration compared to...
US industrial production report for November was released today at 2:15 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a monthly increase in industrial production...
Fed member Williams delivered a speech in the early afternoon that triggered gains on USD market. Williams said that Fed is at or near right place for...
Symrise loses after profit warning RTL Group SA has agreed to sell its Dutch operations to DPG Media for €1.1 billion Overall market...
Cryptocurrencies have returned to growth mid-week, buoyed by positive sentiments on Wall Street. Bitcoin, after testing the support level at 40,000 USD,...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม