BREAKING: Eurozone PMIs point to weakening economic momentum, UK services surprise
Eurozone Mfg PMI Flash Actual 44.2 (Forecast 44.6, Previous 44.2) Eurozone Services Flash PMI Actual 48.1 (Forecast 49, Previous 48.7) Eurozone...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Eurozone Mfg PMI Flash Actual 44.2 (Forecast 44.6, Previous 44.2) Eurozone Services Flash PMI Actual 48.1 (Forecast 49, Previous 48.7) Eurozone...
Early mid-december PMI data Today is somewhat intriguing due to the early publication of PMI data ahead of the approaching holiday period...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are gaining in moderate sentiments. The Chinese market is up 0.80-1.00%, the SP ASX 200 gains 0.20%, and the Japanese...
Wall Street indices extend post-FOMC gains today, with Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones climbing to all-time highs S&P 500 gains 0.6%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq...
Traders were offered a number of monetary policy decision from major central banks this week. FOMC decision yesterday was a key event of the week, but...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market was expecting a 60 billion...
Wall Street indices open higher US100 rallies to record highs Moderna jumps on promising vaccine study results Wall Street indices launched...
European Central Bank left interest rate unchanged at a meeting today. New set of forecast pointed to a slower headline and core inflation in 2023 and...
Brunello Cucinelli announcements support European fashion sector MorphoSys with offering of new shares to institutional investors General market...
Retail sales in the USA increased by 0.3% month-over-month, against an expected decline of -0.1% month-over-month. The previous decrease was revised from...
Oracle reported fiscal-Q2 2024 earnings on Monday Stock plunged over-12% during post-earnings session Cloud growth continues to slow Biggest single-day...
European Central Bank announced its final monetary policy decision of 2023 at 1:15 pm GMT today. ECB was expected to keep interest rates unchanged for...
Bank of England announced the final monetary policy decision of 2023 today at 12:00 pm GMT. BoE was expected to keep rates unchanged, with the main rate...
Norges Bank's Committee unexpectedly decided to raise interest rate from 4.25% to 4.5% on December 13, citing high inflation as a key concern. This...
The market is expecting a very dovish message from the ECB Communication over the past months has indicated a desire to keep interest rates high for...
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released its monthly oil market report, revising its production and demand forecasts for 2023 and 2024. Here...
Norges Bank - the Bank of Norway unexpectedly raised interest rates by 25 basis points. Current interest rate level: 4.50%; expected 4.25%; previously...
The Swiss Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected. Current interest rate: 1.75%; forecast 1.75%; previously 1.75% SNB comments: The...
Interest Rate Decisions in the UK, Switzerland, Norway, and the Eurozone Retail Sales in the USA Today's macro calendar is filled with important...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม