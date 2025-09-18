USDCHF - recommendation from Barclays (12.12.2023)
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. Barclays recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. Barclays recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
U.S.-listed Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK.US) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE.PL) have decided on a $2.1 billion valued merger, in which Star will acquire Eagle...
- US, US CPI data for November. CPI inflation (YoY). Actual: 3,1% y/y. Expected: 3.1% y/y. Earlier: 3.2% y/y. Core inflation (YoY)....
German DE30 loses slightly ahead of US CPI report SAP reacts to lower Oracle results Rheinmetall wins significant order from Austrian government Overall...
Oil The near-term spread for WTI has entered contango in the past weeks, which may indicate an oversupply in the market Contango is expected to...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
US CPI report for November, scheduled for 1:30 pm GMT, is a key market release of the day. The importance of the release is boosted further by the fact...
German economic sentiment ZEW (Dec.) actual: 12.8 vs. 9.8 previously; est 9.5 German current external conditions (Dec.) actual: -77.1 vs -79.8 previously;...
BNP Paribas Research issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. BNP Paribas recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Investors' attention during today's session will be focused on the US CPI data reading for November, which will be the last key indication before...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded slightly higher during Tuesday's session. This is primarily a result of yesterday's better closing...
UK November Jobless claims change 16k vs 17,8k prior October ILO unemployment rate 4.2% vs 4.2% expected October average weekly earnings +7.2%...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded slightly higher during Tuesday's session. Korea's KOSPI gained nearly 0.5% intraday, while Japan's...
Wall Street ends the first day of the week with modest gains, but at key levels. At the time of publication, the S&P 500 (US500) is trading 0.25%...
The gold prices continue their drop from the end of last week. Technically looking at the D1 interval, a negative signal emerged on December 4th from the...
Eli Lilly's (LLY.US) shares dip over 4.00% following a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that patients who...
After several months of stock market rollercoaster on Uber's shares, the company's shares has managed to rise this year, up nearly 150%, making...
Wall Street Opens Flat at the Start of a New Week Indices Consolidate at High Levels Investors Await Powell's Speech on Wednesday Following...
German DE30 without much volatility at the beginning of the week Morphosys gains after clinical trial results Uniper on wave after comment on possible...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม