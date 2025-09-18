Euro Vulnerability: USD Dominance Ahead?
The EUR/USD continues to decline after testing the 1.10179 area. Currently, the price is consolidating near an important zone, close to the 50-period EMA. If...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
A mixed mood was observed in the European trading session with a slight advantage for the market bears. In the end, Germany's DAX lost 0.33%, France's...
Markets on Wall Street are trading at mixed levels, and investors' attention during today's session is primarily focused on Tesla's (TSLA.US)...
The most important remarks said by Jerome Powell regarding the current economic condition and policy outlook: THE POLICY-SETTING COMMITTEE IS PROCEEDING...
Pfizer's (PFE.US) $43 billion Seagen (SGEN.US) deal wins unconditional EU approval. As it was concluded by European lawmakers, deal wouldn't raise...
U.S NATURAL GAS STORAGE ACTUAL: 97B VS 84B PREVIOUS; EST 81B Source: xStation 5 Stocks were 300 Bcf higher than last year at this time and...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Thursday's session Tesla and Netlfix results in focus Jobless claims: 198k Forecast 210k Previously:...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are trading down more than 6% after results that disappointed negatively. After initial gains after the market close, investors...
Weekly report on US jobless claims was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Expectations pointed to a small pick-up in initial jobless claims and continuing...
DE30 marginally higher during Thursday's session Nestle releases worse earnings results Deutsche Bank optimistic about GEA Group company General...
Lockheed Martin gained after launch of Israel-Hamas war Company reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday Sales beat expectations while operating profit lags Lower...
Shares of smartphone and technology manufacturer Nokia (NOKIA.FI) are under pressure today as the company disappointed with its results. Net income fell...
Netflix reported Q3 2023 earnings yesterday after market close Stock surged 12% in after-hours trading The biggest subscriber gain since Q2 2020 Company...
Among the FOMC members, opinions regarding the next interest rate hike are now divided. From some bankers' comments, we learn that the current level...
Contracts indicate a lower opening in Europe Data on wages and industrial production in Poland Unemployment benefits and speeches from Fed bankers Contracts...
Asian shares experienced a significant selloff due to concerns about rising Treasury yields and increasing Middle East tensions. 10-year...
Tesla's Q3 23 earnings came in below expectations, with adjusted EPS of $0.66 and revenue of $23.4 billion, missing analyst estimates of $0.74 and...
Key points: Earnings per share beat expectations by 7%. Revenue beat expectations by 0.1%. Netflix added 8.76 million new subscribers in the...
