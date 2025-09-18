Charles Schwab shares gaining 10% after earnings results
Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) shares are gaining over 10% marking the most significant intraday gain since July, after reporting third-quarter bank deposits...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) shares are gaining over 10% marking the most significant intraday gain since July, after reporting third-quarter bank deposits...
Wall Street opened higher at the start of a new week Charles Schwab posted its quarterly results, surpassing deposit forecasts Fed Harker reiterated...
The U.S. and Venezuelan governments have agreed to a deal easing U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, the Washington Post reported. Oil prices...
Bitcoin momentarily gained almost 10% after unconfirmed reports of the SEC's approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF. However, shortly after these reports were...
DE30 gains slightly at the start of the week European stock market focused on Polish elections Pfizer spoils sentiment in European biopharmaceuticals...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.0684 Take...
Market sentiment is mixed today, with U.S. index futures gaining slightly after Friday's declines. Also, sentiment in the European session is uncertain...
The first full week of the Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2023 has just begun. The schedule is still dominated by financial institutions, as it was...
Last week, the euro against the US dollar tried to break above the resistance zone marked at 1.06398 but failed. The risk-off sentiment in the markets...
Antipodean currencies AUD and NZD are among the best performing G10 currencies today. Gains on the base metals markets are providing support for the Australian...
European index futures trade flat or slightly higher Second-tier data from US and Canada New Zealand Q3 CPI report, RBA minutes European index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading lower - Nikkei drops 1.9%, S&P/ASX 200 declines 0.3%, Kospi is down 1% and Nifty 50 trades...
European indices felt down on Friday with DAX and CAC40 falling around 1,5% and FTSE which ended the week 0,6% lower. Novo Nordisk shares gained...
OIL (brent) contracts are gaining nearly 4.2% today, and the price approached the important psychological level of $90 per barrel before the weekend -...
United Health (UNH.US) results beat analysts' expectations United Health (UNH.US), the leading U.S. healthcare and insurance company, reported results...
Wall Street indexes try to gain after opening but risk aversion drives sentiments lower again and sellers return More than 3% rise in silver contracts...
University of Michigan (prelims) today came in weaker than expected with surprisingly rising inflation expectations. Prelims data seems not positive -...
Wall Street react on 'dovish' comments from Patrick Harker, President of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Fed Harker I see steady...
Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) shares are gaining 3.0% after the company raised its sales forecast for 2023 on strong demand for Ozempic and Wegovy medicines. Operating...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม