DE30: European markets gain ahead of ECB Minutes
DE30 gains ahead of ECB minutes and US CPI report Benchmark tests important resistance levels General market situation: Thursday's session...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
DE30 gains ahead of ECB minutes and US CPI report Benchmark tests important resistance levels General market situation: Thursday's session...
An early-week jump in oil prices, triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend, failed to gain momentum. Jump was triggered by concerns...
European indices set to open higher ECB minutes, US CPI data for September EIA reports in the spotlight after API signaled massive oil inventory...
A monthly GDP and production report for August from the United Kingdom was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. While GDP data came in-line with market...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, near the session highs. S&P 500 gained 0.43%, Dow Jones moved 0.19% higher and Nasdaq added...
Wednesday's stock market session brings a continuation of the recently initiated upward trend. However, the magnitude of these increases was...
The market reaction was not decisive after the publication of the Minutes, although the dollar weakened in the initial response. Risk-related assets gained...
Fed minutes reading published at 7:00 PM BST time: Policy Rate: Several participants believe the policy rate is at/near its peak. Focus should...
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic believes there's no immediate need to hike interest rates further due to signs of an economic slowdown and feels...
Wall Street opened slightly higher as investors awaited the publication of the FOMC Minutes. Although PPI data came in higher than expected, it didn't...
Fed delivered a rate hike in September and suggest that further rate hikes remain an option Dot-plot suggests that we should see one more 25 bp rate...
European markets extend upward trend Fashion companies under pressure from LVMH (MC.FR) quarterly results Overall market situation: Wednesday's...
US PPI reading y/y came in 2,2% vs 1,6% exp and 1,6% previously. PPI m/m: 0,5% vs 0,3% exp. and 0,7% previously US Core PPI reading y/y...
Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yelen and Michelle Bowman of the Fed commented today on the US economy and the outlook for monetary...
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index (US30) are likely to record above-average volatility today for at least several reasons. First of all,...
European session with slightly lower opening PPI inflation reading from the US and the FOMC minutes in the financial markets spotlight Today's...
Final inflation readings from Germany didn't surprise markets, both HICP and CPI readings came in line with expectations and previously reading. Germany...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session in positive sentiment, although they gave back some of their initial gains in the second part of...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม