Daily summary: Equities gain on China stimulus and dovish Fed speak
Wall Street indices trade higher today with Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq adding 0.5-0.7% and small-cap Russell 2000 jumping over 1.3% European...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Wall Street indices trade higher today with Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq adding 0.5-0.7% and small-cap Russell 2000 jumping over 1.3% European...
US equity indices as well as European index futures have trimmed part of gains after new reports arrived from the Middle East. Hezbollah from Lebanon informed...
NanoString Technologies (NSTG.US) is one of the best performing US stocks today. Share price is up over 20% after US biotech company reported preliminary...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Global equity markets are allowed to catch a breath today. Beginning of the week was nervous with weekend increase in hostilities in the Middle East triggering...
Wall Street trades higher US2000 climbs above 1 775 pts swing area Truist Financial jumps on insurance business sale reports Wall Street indices...
Netflix (NFLX.US) has experienced explosive growth in its paid subscriptions, with an annual increase of over 20% from its launch until the fiscal year...
Oil Oil gained noticeably following the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East. If there were to be a further escalation and the situation spills...
European markets make clear gains LVMH (MC.FR) will present quarterly results after the session close Overall market situation: Tuesday's...
German footwear brand Birkenstock will become one of Europe's oldest publicly traded companies tomorrow. Its origins date back to the second half of...
PepsiCo (PEP.US) reported financial results that beat analysts' expectations, helping the stock bounce back from unprecedented oversold levels. PepsiCo...
Although the macro calendar for today is very modest - and apart from US wholesale stocks (16:00) no significant data will be published - the US100 index...
China is planning to introduce new stimulus programs to meet expectations for economic growth in the country, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources....
Bank of Japan indicated that probably it will hold the view of maintaining soundness of the bank's assets as well as efficiency in market participants...
Futures on European indices point to higher session opening Strong Asian session and a rebound on Wall Street - 10yr treasurires yields under pressure Light...
Norway CPI y/y: 3,3% y/y vs 4% exp. and 4,8% previously Norway CPI m/m: -0,1% vs 0,7% exp and -0,8% previously NOK is weakening after inflation...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session in positive sentiment despite initial signs of weakness. The S&P500 rose 0.63%, the Nasdaq100...
Monday's session in Europe closes with declines: Germany's DAX is down 0.67%, Spain's IBEX has fallen by 0.91%, and France's CAC...
The Saturday attack by Hamas on Israel proved to be a surprise, primarily due to the scale of the initial rocket attacks. In the market, we almost immediately...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม