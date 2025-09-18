Fed's Logan hints at possible end of US hikes?
The labor market is not as strong as it was a year ago. It's still too early to talk about a rate-cutting strategy. High inflation is the biggest...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Wall Street indices opens lower as conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas deepened Tesla falls on lower deliveries of China-made...
The EUR/USD pair began the week with some volatility, stemming from the unexpected attack by the radical Islamic group Hamas on several Israeli cities...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for EURJPY currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Natural gas prices snapped a 3-month long sideways month at the beginning of October. At first, the move was driven by continuing employee strikes with...
European indices lose at the start of the week "Risks" in retreat amid tensions in the Middle East Defense companies see sizable gains,...
The cryptocurrency market opened the week in a weaker mood. Bitcoin is retreating from major resistance levels at $28,000, the US dollar is gaining and...
Surprise Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend and swift and decisive response of the Israeli Defense Forces has greatly increased the risk of further...
The war waged by Israel against Palestine in retaliation for recent brutal terrorist attacks has caused significant market movements at the beginning of...
Markets in risk-off moods after escalation in the Middle East Oil jumps over 3%, index futures down Speeches from ECB and Fed members Risk-off...
Hamas launched a massive missile strike on Israel on Saturday, with reportedly more than 3,000 missiles fired. Attack was accompanied by ground incursions...
Tensions in the Middle East escalated significantly this weekend after Hamas, Palestinian fundamentalist organization, launched a massive surprise missile...
Friday's trading session brings unexpected bullish rally on Wall Street indices. Nasdaq 100 gains nearly 1.5%, the S&P500 index adds...
The previous week in the markets was very volatile, and the situation around debt securities played a key role in creating investor sentiments. Yields...
Shares of Aehr Systems (AEHR.US) are trading down 14% today after the company decided to keep its annual profit forecast unchanged despite a record fiscal...
U.S. indices return to gains after initial sell-off due to higher NFP reading Despite the increase in employment, the report indicated no change in...
Wall Street opens lower but the indexes are back on the rise in no time. US100 gains 0.4% After strong NFP report, market expects first Fed rate cuts...
US NFP report for September was a key macro release of the week. Data was released at 1:30 pm BST today and turned out to be a big surprise. Non-farm payrolls...
DAX gains at the end of the week Investors' attention turns to the US NFP report Zalando (ZAL.DE) leads market gains in Germany Overall...
