Pioneer jumps over 10% in premarket on takeover reports
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.US), the third largest oil producer in the key US Permian Basin region, are trading over 10% higher in premarket...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
NFP report for September scheduled for release at 1:30 pm BST today is a key macro report of the week and its importance only grew after US labor market...
The US dollar upward momentum is weakening and has currently halted its uptrend precisely at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the recent highs...
Futures indicate a slightly higher opening in Europe Key labor market data from the US Speeches from some Fed bankers Today's macro calendar...
In August 2023, real new orders in manufacturing surged by 3.9% on a monthly basis after adjusting for seasonal and calendar factors, with notable changes...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading session slightly lower after the most recent macro data showed weekly unemployment claims and challenger...
European session was mixed with DAX losing 0,2%, CAC40 was trading flat. British FTSE bounced 0,53%. UK Construction PMI came in lower than expected...
Shares of Coca Cola (KO.US) are losing more than 3% today and are trading at levels last seen in December 2021. The stock is currently losing the most...
Wall Street indexes opened in slightly weaker mood after strong US claims reading Yields on 20-year US treasuries near historic highs US100 loses...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Market was expecting an 97 billion...
European stocks extend yesterday's gains on Wall Street DE30 weakens against the broad market Pandora (PNDORA.DK) raises its growth forecasts Overall...
Jobless claims data Initial jobless claims: 207k vs 210k expected (204k previously) Continuing claims: 1664k vs 1671k expected (1670k previously) The...
The UK's construction PMI reading came in well below forecasts at 45 versus 49.9 forecasts and 50.8. The downturn came from a slump in housing construction....
The Challenger report on announced job cuts for September was released today at 12:30 pm BST. Release was closely watched after ADP and JOLTS reports,...
PepsiCo is set to report Q3 2023 earnings next week Company has a long track record of beating EPS estimates Focus on pricing as volume growth stagnates A...
Oil prices slumped yesterday with Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) dropping over 5%. Crude prices have steadily declined throughout the day with no specific...
European indices set for higher opening Challenger report and jobless claims from the United States Industrial production data from France and Spain Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 0.81%, Dow Jones moved 0.39% higher and Nasdaq surged 1.35%. Small-cap Russell...
