Daily Summary: Stock market rebound and steep decline in oil prices
Wall Street indices finish today's session with a slight increase, reacting to key support levels. US100 is up 0.90% today, while US500 has risen...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Wall Street indices finish today's session with a slight increase, reacting to key support levels. US100 is up 0.90% today, while US500 has risen...
The beginning of the new month brought a deepening decline in the stock market. However, it should be noted that the contract based on the S&P500 (US500)...
The beginning of the week brought a clear setback in the oil market. Recall that before the weekend, the quotations of black gold tested the level of $95,...
Wall Street opens slightly higher Strong ISM and PMI services data Insulet (PODD.US) CFO to step down and join 3M (MMM.US) healthcare company Wall...
EIA report fo the last week: Crude Oil Inventories Actual -2.224M (Forecast 0.05M, Previous -2.170M) Distillate Inventories Actual -1.269M (Forecast...
US ISM for services for september: Employment Actual 53.4 (Forecast -, Previous 54.7) Prices Paid Actual 58.9 (Forecast -, Previous 58.9) New...
Final S&P PMI U.S. reading (Composute): 50.2 vs. 50.1 forecast and 50.1 previously Final S&P PMI US reading (Services): 50.1 vs. 50.2...
US, ADP report for September. Actual: 89 k. Forecast: 155 k. Earlier: 177 k. ADP Report: Seeing Steady Decline In Wages In Past 12 Months September...
Scandinavia's largest airline SAS (SAS.SE) today informed the market that it will restructure under 'Chapter 11' of US bankruptcy law. This...
DAX reversed early declines and now gains 0.36% SAS (SAS.SE) announces restructuring proceedings Fresenius Medical sued by New York attorney general Overall...
Eurozone retail sales for August 2023: 2,1% y/y vs -1% exp. and -1% previously -1,2% m/m vs -0,5% exp. and -0,2% previously PPI reading...
Consensus shows a reading of 155k against the previous reading of 177k The ADP report beat consensus in 8 of the last 12 readings Jobless claims...
Saudi Arabia has said it will maintain an additional production cut of 1 million barrels per day through December. It didn't specify whether it meant...
Most of the services PMI data readings came in higher than initial readings, but also higher than expectations, which directly weakened the USD against...
The debt market is slowly becoming the focus of investor attention at the moment, as a result of the fact that it is the immediate rise in US 10-year bond...
Futures point to lower opening of today's cash session in Europe Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has been removed from...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in negative sentiment. The Nasdaq index lost more than 1.87% intraday, the benchmark S&P500 lost 1.37%...
Wall Street indices are trading lower today with all major US benchmarks dropping over 1%. Sell-off is driven by a continued pick-up in yields and mounting...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced a monetary policy decision this morning and no surprise was offered - rates were held unchanged and lack of hawkish...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม