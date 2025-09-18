US500 at 4-month lows!
S&P 500 (US500), as well as other US indices, are dropping today. Major Wall Street indices are trading over 1% lower at press time, with Nasdaq-100...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Chinese index contracts are losing today in the shadow of declines on Wall Street indices and the strength of the US dollar, supported by JOLTS data. Declines...
USDJPY experienced a massive slump this afternoon. The move was enormous and very quick, and it occurred seconds after the pair touched 150.00 level -...
This week hosts a marathon of releases from the US labor market. While the NFP report for September, scheduled for Friday, 1:30 pm BST, is a key report,...
Wall Street indices open lower 10-year US yield jumps above 4.70% US100 slides back below 15,000 pts mark Wall Street indices launched today's...
Shares of leading wind energy companies (manufacturers and servicers of offshore and onshore wind turbines) Vestas (VWS.DK) and Orsted (ORSTED.DK) are...
Oil Brent crude oil has been experiencing significant volatility since September 28th, and today it is reacting to support at the $90 per barrel...
DAX retested last week's lows Deutsche Bank cuts outlook for Zalando (ZAL.DE) UK Boohoo (BOO.UK) shares lose more than 8%. Overall market...
EURUSD has been under selling pressure for over two months now, with the EURUSD exchange rate currently entering levels last seen at the end of 2022. The...
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN.US) has undergone a rapid change in its luck. Just under two weeks ago, the shares reached their 52-week high at $145.84 and have...
Europe's largest listed company, Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) is gaining nearly 2% in today's session following decisions by the FDA and the US patent...
The Turkish lira is weakening today against the US dollar, which has shown powerful strength in recent days with bond yields rising to new 16-year peaks....
Futures in Europe indicate a lower opening CPI inflation in Switzerland Futures contracts for major European stock indices indicate a slightly...
Wall Street indices continued to edge lower yesterday as the new week began with a weak mood, driven by rising interest rates and USD appreciation. The...
Monday's session in European markets witnessed significant sell-offs in major stock indices. The German DAX dropped by 0.91%, the British FTSE...
Office prices in the US are anticipated to crash, with the commercial real estate market expected to face continued declines for at least another nine...
Bank of America has issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The bank recommends taking a long position with the following parameters: Entry...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Michelle Bowman warns that it will "probably be appropriate" to continue raising rates and keep them at restrictive levels for some time. The...
