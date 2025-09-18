DE30: Strong rebound in European markets at the end of the week📈
Friday's session brings a rebound in the markets Nike's inventory drop fuels Adidas and Puma shares Commerzbank leads gains in today's...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
CPI inflation data for September from the Eurozone was released today at 10:00 am BST. Market was expected a slowdown from August in both headline and...
The US dollar has been on the rise recently. Situation was driven by a bond sell-off that has led to a massive pick-up in US Treasury yields. The 10-year...
European indices open slightly higher today CPI from euro area, PCE from the United States Speeches from ECB members, including President Lagarde European...
A lot is going on the commodity market recently, with moves being primarily driven by US dollar and US yields. US dollar strengthening and pick-up in US...
Revised UK GDP report for Q2 2023 was released today at 7:00 am BST. Initial readings signaled a 0.2% QoQ and 0.4% YoY expansion of the UK economy in April...
Wall Street indices finally managed to book hefty gains yesterday after a rather poor start to the week. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.35%...
The mood in the European session was mixed, with Britain's FTSE closing the session almost flat against a 0.7% gain on Germany's DAX index Wall...
The largest of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is trading up quite a bit today, fueled by a decline in the dollar and bond yields. The price of BTC has risen...
Chicago Federal Reserve Chairman Austan Goolsbee commented today on the situation in the US economy. The U.S. dollar today is one of the weaker currencies,...
Wall Street opens higher, US500 gains nearly 1%, dollar loses Small increase in jobless claims, third revision of US GDP in line with expectations Fed's...
ZINC is rallying 6% today and is trading at the highest level since May 2023. Base metal price surged to a 4-month high following media reports on strong...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Market was expecting an 90 billion...
Markets see moderate improvement in sentiment Inflation in Germany surprises slightly lower Overall market situation: Stock market sentiment...
Jobless claims data Initial jobless claims: 207k vs 210k expected (204k previously) Continuing claims: 1664k vs 1671k expected (1670k previously) The...
Flash German CPI report for September was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Market was expecting headline German CPI to decelerate from 6.1% YoY in August...
Intel has been lagging behind Nvidia and AMD Company underperformed during AI craze Nevertheless, Intel shares trade 30% YTD higher Hopes for...
The Japanese yen remains weak against most currencies, including the USD, EUR, and CAD. Coupled with the strengthening dollar, the USDJPY rate is entering...
