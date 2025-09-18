DE30 tests key support set by 200-day EMA
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Fashion companies under downward pressure Morgan Stanley optimistic about biotech companies Overall market situation: Monday's session...
Cryptocurrency market sentiment remains weak, amid declines in global stock markets, a strong dollar and rising yields that put pressure on risky assets....
The Chinese stock market has had a weak session, with the real estate developer stocks benchmark retreated by more than 6% performing particularly poorly....
The fashion companies sector is with one of the worst performing sectors of the economy during Monday's trading session. The reason for such large...
German Ifo Institute released a new set of its indices today at 9:00 am BST. The headline business climate index came at the same level as last motnh figures...
The DAX (DE30) opens slightly higher at the beginning of the week. However, initial gains have been somewhat reduced, and currently, the German index is...
Higher opening on the Old Continent markets Germany's Ifo Index Regional indices of the industry in the US Futures on European indices...
Asian-Pacific markets showed mixed results in this week's opening session. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was a leading gainer, up by 0.85%, while Chinese...
On Wall Street, we are observing a slight rebound in indices after two days of stronger declines. The US500 is trading slightly positive, while the...
Sentiment in the U.S. stock market is mostly positive today, with Ford Motor (F.US) shares standing out among the automotive sector on the rise. The company...
Mary Daly and Michele Bowman of the Federal Reserve commented today on the US economy. Daly's statement - where one could see more uncertainty and...
Binance Holdings, its U.S. arm Binance.US, and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao have filed motions in the United States District Court seeking to dismiss...
In a significant move for the technology industry, Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) has announced its intention to acquire the cybersecurity firm, Splunk, for an...
Wall Street opens higher Europe's PMI comes out slightly lower Activision Blizzard rises after new information regarding the acquisition On...
Susan Collins, head of the Philadelphia Fed, shared with the market today her own view of the economy and the Fed's further tightening path. In principle,...
US PMI indices for September were released today at 2:45 pm BST. Report was watched closely as it was a flash release and European PMIs released earlier...
Futures contracts on Chinese indices rallies after UBS and Goldman Sachs optimistic comments about furure China economy and stocks valuations. CHN.cash...
European stock market indices trade lower DE30 bounce off mid-term support Hapag-Lloyd slumps on UBS recommendation European stock market indices...
