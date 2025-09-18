EURGBP - recommendation from IFR (22.09.2023)
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8689 Take...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8689 Take...
With the BoJ's decision, the cycle of publishing monetary decisions of major central banks this week comes to an end. The markets reacted volatile...
Germany: Manufacturing PMI: 39.8 (expected: 39.5; previous: 39.1) Services PMI: 49.8 (expected: 47.1; previous: 47.3) France: Manufacturing...
France - PMI index from France for September. Manufacturing. Actual: 43,6. Forecast: 46; Previously: 46 Services. Actual: 43,9. Forecast:...
A conference with BoJ Governor Ueda has just begun, where the banker will comment on the bank's decisions on monetary policy, as well as comment on...
BoJ maintains interest rates and reaffirms dovish monetary outlook PMI data and Canadian retail sales data on the calendar. S&P500 with biggest...
- UK Retail Sales (M/M) Aug: 0.4% (est 0.5%; prev -1.2%) - Retail Sales (Y/Y) Aug: -1.4% (est -1.2%; prevR -3.1%) - Retail Sales Ex Auto Fuel (M/M)...
Asia-Pacific markets are trading at mixed levels during today's session in the absence of any surprise from the Bank of Japan's decision. The...
The BOJ is keeping interest rates unchanged, and the Japanese yen itself is seeing moderate declines against other currencies after the bank's dovish...
Post-FOMC risk aversion continue to pressure risk asset, like equities. Declines could be spotted on stock markets all around the world today Wall...
September's central bank marathon is almost over - traders have already heard from the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Norges Bank, Riksbank, CBRT...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Home Depot (HD.US) has been underperforming broad market indices, like S&P 500 or Dow Jones, so far this year. Stock is down 1.6% year-to-date and...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 65...
Wall Street indices opened lower Dow Jones drops below short-term trendline Google consider dropping Broadcom as AI chip supplier Wall Street...
Russia informed today that it will enact a temporary ban on gasoline and diesel exports. This will be a full ban and will take effect from today (September...
Weekly report on US jobless claims was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Market was expecting an initial claims reading of 225k, slightly higher than 220k...
European company valuations under supply pressure UniCredit (UCG.IT) at levels not seen since 2016 Citi upgrades Merck KGaA (MRK.DE) shares to a...
Turkey - Benchmark rate (one-week). Actual: 30.00%. Forecast: 30.00%. Previously: 25.00% Turkish lira drops shortly after CBRT decision. Source:...
Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Median consensus among analysts is for a 25 basis point rate hike,...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม